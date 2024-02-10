The Noida police have booked four men for rioting and voluntarily causing hurt after a video of two groups fighting each other outside Amity University in Noida’s Sector 125 went viral on social media, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. Four students booked for brawl outside pvt varsity after video goes viral

According to the police, the men are suspected to be students of Amity University in Noida’s Sector 125 but this will be confirmed only after they are arrested.

“The incident occurred outside the university. Moreover, it is not yet confirmed whether the students are of the university,” said Savita Mehta, vice president of communications at the Amity Education Group.

In the video recorded on Friday, several men can be seen punching and kicking each other, while a man picks up a pan from a nearby shop to attack another man. The police took suo motu cognizance of the video and registered a first information report at the Sector 126 police station. Investigators said that it is not clear what led to the fight.

“The four suspects, who are currently at large, were identified by a university student who was an eyewitness to the incident. The eyewitness said that the suspects are also Amity University students. However, this can only be confirmed once we arrest the suspects and check their documents,” said a senior police officer associated with the case on condition of anonymity.

“Taking suo moto cognizance of the video, four students identified as Tushar Nagar, and Prashant, Mohit, and Bhati, known by single names, were booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 147(rioting) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.