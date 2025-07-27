Fourth kanwariya hit by speeding ambulance in Ghaziabad dies in hospital

The fourth kanwariya injured after being hit by a speeding ambulance in Ghaziabad on July 19 succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, police said on Saturday. The other three victims had died soon after the accident. All four pilgrims were on their way to Haridwar on two-wheelers when the accident occurred. The ambulance involved belonged to a hospital owned by the family of a Ghaziabad MLA. The ambulance involved in the accident. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The latest victim was identified as Ajay Kumar, 30, a resident of Harsh Vihar in east Delhi. The three victims who died earlier were identified as Ritik Singh, 23, Abhinav Samaniya, 25, and Sachin Kumar, 38, residents of Ghaziabad. The ambulance driver has been arrested. The accident took place in Kadrabad in Modinagar on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

“Ajay Kumar succumbed to his injuries late Thursday night. Ajay’s father on July 21 had given a police complaint, and an FIR was registered against the ambulance driver, Monu Pal, 30, who has been arrested. The ambulance was also seized. We will file a charge sheet against the driver now,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police of Modinagar circle.

The ambulance belonged to Jeevan Hospital in Modinagar, which is owned by the family of Modinagar MLA Manju Siwach.

“It is an unfortunate incident. The driver, along with an attendant, was returning from Meerut after dropping off a patient. The driver lost balance as he was trying to avoid some commuters on the road. He was driving on his side, and the vehicle was not at high speed. After the incident, the attendant was assaulted by people on the road,” Siwach had told HT on July 20.

The incident happened during the Kanwar Yatra when there were major diversions on the Delhi-Meerut Road.

The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way), 125a (acts endangering human life or the personal safety of others), 324(4) (causing loss of damages), and 106 (causing death by negligence) at Modinagar police station.