G Noida authority issues notice to 3,373 buyers for not registering properties

Greater Noida The Greater Noida authority officials on Tuesday gave 15 days to 3,373 flat or plot buyers to register their properties, failing which they will lose the allotment.

Officials said that these property buyers, who had been allotted the properties at various points in the past 10 years, did not register them to evade stamp duty, fixed registry charges and other registration expenses.

The flats and plots are located in Greater Noida sectors 2, 3, Eta 1, Gamma 1 and 2, Alpha 1 and 2, Beta 1 and 2, Delta 1 and 2, Omicron 3, Chi 3 and 4, among others. Most of these properties are occupied, according to the officials.

“We have issued notices to these property buyers for delaying the registration process. If we cancel land allotment, they will lose the property,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

Buyers can, however, recover the property ownership by paying a fine to the authority. When allotment of a property is cancelled, the authority charges 5% of the total cost of the property as restoration charge. After paying this amount, the buyer has to pay the registration fee for taking over ownership of the property from the owner.

“If a person fails to pay the fine, the property allotment remains cancelled, and the flat/plot is allotted to someone else. So, we have asked these property owners to get to register their properties immediately,” said another Greater Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

Another official, requesting anonymity, said, “Most of the buyers wait for a profitable offer to sell the property, so they keep delaying the registration process. We won’t allow this anymore and will take action against the violators.”

Richa Sharma, a buyer who is yet to register her property, said, “The authority should not be too harsh during this tough situation amidst Covid-19 crisis. Many people are suffering from financial crises. They should be allowed more time for the registry process.”