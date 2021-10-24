G Noida: Residents protest against lack of facilities at housing society

Around 200 residents of La Residentia society in Greater Noida’s Sector 2 staged a protest against the developer for not providing basic amenities in the housing complex, the work for which was started in 2010.

Residents planned to carry out a car rally outside the complex but the police stopped them as they had not sought permission for it and asked them to restrict their protest inside the complex only.

Residents carried banners and shouted slogans against the developer f the housing project. “The complex is in extremely bad shape because the developer has not completed work on multiple services. There are at least 63 issues that the developer needs to address. He has assured to look into our issues in a month. If things don’t improve, we will protest by taking out a car rally in the city,” said Sumil Jalota, a resident of the society who took part in the protest.

La Resident project was launched in 2010 on 20 acres of land in Sector Tech Zone IV. The developer was supposed to handover the possession of the plots from 2013 onwards. However, of the total 3,000 flats in the complex, only 1,200 are occupied since 2016. The remaining units are likely to be completed and delivered in the next two to three years.

Residents alleged the developer has offered possession to 1,200 homebuyers without obtaining an occupancy certificate from the Greater Noida authority, structures of building have technical issues causing safety concerns, and fire safety apparatus is not properly laid out. There is no provision for rainwater harvesting, no system to treat sewerage, no waste disposal mechanism in place, no parking, no drainage and no club house among other utility services, said residents.

Santosh Kumar, officer on special duty of the Greater Noida authority, said, “The developer has not cleared financial dues yet. Unless the dues are settled with the finance department, the authority cannot issue occupancy certificate and without OC, registry cannot take place. The builder first has to clear the dues.”

“The society is not at all safe as the developer has not even constructed a proper boundary wall and placed any surveillance system inside the complex. We have been protesting against the developer but he does not pay heed to our issues,” said Pankaj Kumar, another resident.

Eventually, the promoter of La Residentia project, Kulbushan Bajaj, discussed the issues with the residents and assured to resolve the issues. Bajaj said he could not complete the project on time and many utility services were incomplete due to legal disputes.

“We shared our problem of funds with the residents. Many homebuyers are yet to pay their remaining dues against their respective flats. How can we complete the project and provide utility services without funds? We can solve many issues once residents start clearing their dues,” said Bajaj.

“Initially, the project got delayed due to land dispute between farmers and the government. It got further delayed as there was a court issue involving Amrapali group that had a stake in this project,” said Bajaj.