G Noida: Two dead after iron channels,plywood of mall falls on them from 5th floor

Two people were killed at a prominent mall in Greater Noida West after a mesh of iron channels fell on them on Sunday afternoon, police officers aware of the matter said. The persons died after decoration material including - 50 iron rods each 5 to 10 Kg and plywood - fell upon them at Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza Mall. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident took place in the Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza mall at the Greater Noida West link road at around 12.27 pm. They said the deceased were about to approach an escalator on the ground floor when multiple iron channels fell on them from the fifth floor. They said the two were pulled out from under the debris and rushed to a local hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Officers identified the victims as Harendra Bhati, 35, who operated a home decor shop in the mall, and Shakeel, 35, known only by a single name who worked as a contract painter.

Bhati’s brother Dhirendar, who works with him, said, “I was in the shop when I was informed about the accident. We rushed the two to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheriya said, “On getting information from the hospital, a team of police rushed to the spot and secured the area for investigation.”

According to eyewitnesses and shopkeepers present in the mall, no maintenance or construction was being carried out on the fifth floor, with some suspecting that the debris fell after being shaken loose by gusty winds earlier in the day.

Despite multiple attempts, the mall’s management did not respond to calls for a comment on the matter. When HT visited the mall’s maintenance office, employees present promptly left when asked about the incident.

When asked, investigation officer Pramod Kumar, in charge of the police outpost in Gaur City 2, said that they did not find anyone in the maintenance office.

Investigators probing the case said they learned during the probe that the maintenance work was handed over to a third-party company.

“No complaint has been received yet and efforts are under way to reach out to maintenance staff,” an officer said.