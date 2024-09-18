Gadkari calls for better roads, warning erring NHAI contractors and officers

Ghaziabad: In a stern message to contractors and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that enough road-related works have been taken up and it is time to make people retire, and blacklist contractors if they fail to maintain road quality. Stating that 40% of air pollution in the country was related to MoRTH and use of fossil fuel, he said their department holds more responsibility to curb air pollution. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The minister for road transport & highways (MoRTH) was at the Duhai interchange of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) for a tree plantation drive where he expressed unhappiness over the maintenance work.

“I have come to EPE after a long time… Lot of works have been done related to roads. Now, I desire that many people should retire at my hands and contractors should be blacklisted and their bank guarantees forfeited. I saw today, the maintenance is not proper and we will not leave you,” Gadkari said in his address at the event.

Stating that a reward will be initiated for highway operators and concerned regional officers and project directors for doing a proper work, the minister said: “Those who do not work properly, we will see to it that they are removed from the system.”

“If the roads lack quality of maintenance, we will send them back, even if they are foreign companies. We will not allow them to take up tenders and will blacklist them and they will be removed from the system,” he added.

Gadkari said that he has asked his state minister to take a tour on every road and see to it that the quality is proper. Besides, he also urged regional officers and project directors of NHAI to prefer transplantation of trees rather than felling them.

“We now hold a record for roads and have the biggest road network around the world. Now, we will have to make another record of making people retire, suspend them and blacklist contractors. As a minister of MoRTH, I have a major responsibility to protect the environment. In this context, the NHAI has transplanted about 78,000 trees and planted four crore trees, and these have been e-tagged. From now on, trees will be e-tagged and information will also be available in public domain,” he said.

In this context, the Centre earlier launched the Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification & Maintenance) Policy, 2015, to promote greening of highway corridors with participation of the community, farmers, private sector, NGOs, and government institutions.

“Our department has taken up works of about ₹65,000 crore in Delhi-NCR (national capital region), and about ₹30,000 crore works of these have been completed. I expect that by December, these works will help in reducing Delhi’s pollution. We have also used garbage from Delhi’s Ghazipur site for use in Delhi-Mumbai highway and also in Chandigarh. I also made efforts to make use of this garbage in construction of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, but I could not succeed. Had I been successful, the Ghazipur site would have vanished by now,” Gadkari added.