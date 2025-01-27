Gautam Budh Nagar: 30-yr-old man killed in Jewar, three held

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar police have arrested three suspects for the alleged murder ofa 30-year-old man who went missing last Friday. The incident unfolded over an alleged love affair, police said on Monday, adding that a fourth suspect is still at large. Monu’s brotherinformed police that he was killed by four people over a dispute stemming from a love affair with an aquaintance. (HT Photo)

On January 24 (Friday), the victim’s family in Kureb village, reported at Jewar police station that their son, Monu, who worked with a courier firm in Greater Noida, was missing. Police registered a case and launched a search operation.

Local residents told police that Monu was last seen travelling in a car with his neighbour friend and heading towards Hapur, police said.

On January 26, Monu’s brotherinformed police that he was killed by four people over a dispute stemming from a love affair with an aquaintance. He said that the suspects related to her shot him dead on a rural road between Birampur and Nagla Handa and disposed of his body in a sewer tank, police said.

Police recovered Monu’s body from the tank.

“With intelligence inputs and confidential information, an operation was launched that resulted in the arrest of three accused identified as Ankit and Prince (single names), both residents of Kureb in Jewar and Jatin, a resident of Kuti in Meerut. The fourth accused, Akash (single name), is still on the run, and efforts are on to nab him,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer, Jewar police station.

A preliminary probe found that the suspects were involved in criminal activities. Prince had been named in cases of robbery and conspiracy under Sections 392, 411, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2024.

A .32 bore pistol with live and spent cartridges have been recovered from Ankit while a .315 bore country-made pistol with ammunition has been recovered from Prince and Jatin, police said.

“A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” the SHO added.

A further investigation in on to establish the entire motive behind the murder, police said.