Gautam Budh Nagar: 35 restaurants distribute winter wear, meals to 650 slum kids

At least 35 restaurant owners from Gautam Budh Nagar have distributed meals and winter wear among nearly 650 underprivileged children at slums in Noida on Sunday (December 26), said officials on Monday
The initiative was carried out across the country, including in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gurugram, on December 25 and 26. (Sourced)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:55 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor

The move came as part of an initiative -- Santa’s Cause -- by the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), where restaurants owners in the district were urged to donate 10% of their food bills during December.

Varun Khera, head of NRAI (Noida Chapter), said, “Most of the children wait for Christmas and New Year’s Day, and the gifts which come along... So, 35 restaurants in Noida, which are members of the NRAI, decided to become Santa for the underprivileged children at Noida slums. Together, we distributed winter wear, gifts, and meals to nearly 650 children at Bajipur slum in Noida Sector 63 on Sunday, with the help of non-governmental organisation (NGO) Rouble Nagi Art Foundation.”

Karandeep Sodhi Khera, owner of a restaurant in Noida Sector 18, said, “This is the busiest time of the year in our industry, and it is our duty to contribute as much as we can to the society. All donations raised by the restaurants were used for providing meals and rations to the underprivileged children during this festive season.”

The NRAI carried out the initiative across India, including cities like Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Kolkata, on Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
