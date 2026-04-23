Gautam Budh Nagar: 8 gyms, pools shut over safety norms

GREATER NOIDA: Eight gyms and swimming pools in Gautam Budh Nagar district have been ordered to close down their operations after being found violating mandatory safety norms, officials said on Wednesday. Officials said the enforcement drive comes amid rising concerns over safety standards in fitness centres and recreational facilities, particularly with increased footfall during the summer season. (HT Archive)

“During inspections, eight locations were found lacking essential facilities as per norms. Notices have been issued to the operators, directing them to rectify the deficiencies. Until they submit a compliance report and respond to the notices, operations at these gyms and pools will remain suspended,” deputy collector Ved Prakash said in a statement.

The move is part of a district-wide drive launched to ensure that fitness centres and pools adhere to prescribed operational and safety standards, said officials.

According to the district sports department guidelines, swimming pool operators must comply with a detailed set of safety requirements, including certification under safety codes, installation of CCTV cameras, deployment of trained lifeguards, and availability of emergency equipment such as oxygen cylinders, stretchers and life jackets.

“Pools must also maintain water quality standards, and display key information such as emergency contact numbers, nearby hospitals and police stations. The presence of trained lifeguards and proper emergency response systems is non-negotiable,” said Parvez Al, in-charge sport officer at the district’s sports department.

Similarly, gym operators have been directed to ensure CCTV surveillance, fire safety certification, and availability of trained instructors with valid documents. Authorities have also barred gyms from selling medicines or supplements without proper certification.

“In case of any untoward incident, the responsibility will lie entirely with the gym operator, and the no-objection certificate will be treated as cancelled automatically,” the sports department official added.

Officials said the enforcement drive comes amid rising concerns over safety standards in fitness centres and recreational facilities, particularly with increased footfall during the summer season.