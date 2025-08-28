Gautam Budh Nagar: Admin acts on drugs, alcohol abuse by youth

Noida To curb substance abuse and protect young people, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has stepped up its crackdown on illegal drug trade and underage alcohol consumption by issuing a series of directives, officials said on Wednesday. The excise department has been told to strictly enforce the legal drinking age of 21, said officials. (HT Archives)

District magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam said tackling narcotics is “not merely a law-and-order issue but also a social responsibility”.

“This administration will not allow youth to fall prey to drugs and alcohol. Individuals involved in drink driving and substance abuse will be identified and it will be ensured that they receive counselling,” said the DM in a statement.

Officials have been instructed to create a database of individuals caught in drink driving cases or identified as drug users, who will be directed to undergo counselling.

Schools and colleges have been told that the shops selling cigarettes, tobacco or intoxicants cannot operate near educational institutions. Such outlets will be removed and regular inspection drives will be carried out.

The excise department has been told to strictly enforce the legal drinking age of 21.

Bars and liquor outlets caught serving underage customers will face cancellation of licences. “Bars and liquor vendors must strictly comply with the rule prohibiting sale to anyone under 21. Any violation will invite cancellation of licence. We will not compromise when it comes to protecting young people,” the DM added.

A joint enforcement team of police, excise and administration will conduct surprise inspections and checks on illegal supply chains. Awareness drives will be rolled out in schools, colleges and villages, said officials.

“All bars and liquor outlets will be inspected to ensure compliance with the law. Pending licence applications will be cleared quickly. But anyone found operating illegally will face closure and prosecution,” said district excise officer Subodh Kumar said.

According to traffic police data, Noida recorded 331 deaths and 735 injuries in 853 accidents between January and September 2024. In the same period, in 2023, there were 336 deaths and 610 injuries in 852 accidents, with 369 challans for drink driving. Between January and July 2025, police issued 1.65 million challans, including 114 for drink driving during a “No Helmet, No Fuel” drive.

Under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, punishment for drink driving includes a fine of ₹10,000 or six months’ jail on the first offence. Repeat offenders face a ₹15,000 fine, two years in jail, and licence suspension.