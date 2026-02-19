Gautam Budh Nagar admin launches lift registration drive across housing societies, hospitals, schools

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has launched a special drive to ensure mandatory registration of all the lifts installed across housing societies, hospitals, schools, hotels and commercial and industrial buildings under the Uttar Pradesh Lift and Escalator Act, 2024, officials said on Wednesday. The administration has asked the lift manufacturing firms and authorised service providers operating in the district to ensure that Tlifts installed at various establishments are registered in accordance with the Act and the rules notified in 2024. (HT Archive (Representational image))

The Act aims to regulate the installation, operation, maintenance, and safety of lifts and escalators across Uttar Pradesh to prevent accidents and fix accountability.

The move, officials said, is aimed to strengthen regulatory oversight and ensuring adherence to safety norms.

Chairing a review meeting of the registration drive on Tuesday, district magistrate Medha Roopam directed officials and lift manufacturing agencies to hold a drive to ensure that lifts installed in residential societies, hospitals, schools, hotels and commercial or industrial buildings are brought under the registration framework.

“The registration of all lifts installed in the district must be ensured under the Uttar Pradesh Lift and Escalator Act, 2024 and its rules. Lift manufacturers and service providers should actively motivate building representatives and societies to complete the registration process,” Roopam said.

District administration officials said lift manufacturing companies and service providers have also been instructed to submit a detailed list of all lifts installed in Gautam Budh Nagar within two days.

The information is to be shared with the DM’s office and the office of the assistant director (electrical safety) to facilitate verification.

“Lift registration certificates and AMC details must be verified by contacting representatives of societies, hospitals, schools, hotels and commercial and industrial buildings. Information about establishments that do not comply should be shared with the district administration and the electrical safety office,” Roopam added during meeting.

Details of institutions that fail to register their lifts or provide required documentation will be forwarded to the district administration and the electrical safety department, said officials.

During the review, the administration also flagged concerns over complaints of excessive registration and AMC charges being levied by some lift companies.

DM directed all lift manufacturing firms to ensure that fees are charged strictly as per prescribed norms.

“All lift manufacturing firms must ensure that fees are charged strictly in accordance with the rules,” the DM said adding that any irregularity in lift maintenance, operation or registration would invite strict action under the Uttar Pradesh Lift and Escalator Act, 2024 and its rules.