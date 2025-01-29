Gautam Budh Nagar admin seeks list of ponds from Noida for water table recharge

GREATER NOIDA: To address the groundwater depletion issue, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has asked the authorities to provide a list of the ponds allocated for the purpose of groundwater recharging -- the process of water moving from the surface to underground aquifers, replenishing the groundwater supply -- in the district, officials said on Tuesday. The initiative stems from the Uttar Pradesh Groundwater (Management and Regulation) Rules, 2020 that mandates all private entities with plots of 300 square metres or more to instal rainwater harvesting structures, and ensure groundwater recharge within their premises. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The directive follows concerns raised by industries and organisations over their inability to meet recharge targets due to inadequate rainwater harvesting systems. It aims to streamline the compliance process and ensure effective implementation of the groundwater recharge mandate, officials said.

The initiative stems from the Uttar Pradesh Groundwater (Management and Regulation) Rules, 2020 that mandates all private entities with plots of 300 square metres or more to instal rainwater harvesting structures, and ensure groundwater recharge within their premises. Such organisations need to also submit compliance reports to authorities.

“During a recent review, it was observed that several industries and institutions have not been able to meet the required groundwater recharge levels due to limitations in their rainwater harvesting systems… We have directed the preparation of a comprehensive list of ponds to facilitate recharge efforts, and ensure compliance with the Groundwater Act,” said Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Sustainable water management is our top priority, and we are committed to providing all necessary support to stakeholders in this initiative,” he added.

The groundwater department, following the directions, has asked concerned officials at the Noida authority to provide a comprehensive list of ponds that can be allocated to industries and organisations.

“The allocation of ponds is crucial for achieving the required groundwater recharge levels as mandated by the Groundwater Act, 2019,” the DM said, adding that the initiative also holds significant environmental importance in addressing the adverse effects of urbanisation and industrialisation on our water resources.

Notably, lack of an accessible list of suitable ponds had previously created hurdles for organisations attempting to comply with the directive. By addressing the issue, the administration seeks to facilitate smoother implementation and ensure stakeholders adhere to the rules.

Ankita Rai, hydrologist at the groundwater départment, said, “Groundwater recharge is a collective responsibility. We are making efforts to provide necessary support to industries and institutions. The allocation of ponds will ensure that compliance with the Groundwater Act is both feasible and effective.”

“Directions have been received for providing comprehensive list of ponds for groundwater recharge and we are working to ensure compliance for effective groundwater recharge in Noida,” said RP Singh, deputy general manager (sewer).