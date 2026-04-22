Gautam Budh Nagar admin set to roll out health camps for workers

NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar administration is preparing a micro-level rollout of health camps at industrial units, construction sites and worker housing clusters to improve access to medical services for labourers, officials said on Tuesday. District magistrate Medha Roopam has directed authorities to prepare a micro plan to organise targeted health camps at workplaces and residential clusters, ensuring their timing aligns with workers’ schedules. (HT Archive)

The move will strengthen last-mile healthcare delivery for the industrial workforce, which often struggles to access routine medical services due to shift schedules and mobility constraints.

Chairing a meeting with health department officials and other stakeholders on Tuesday, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam directed authorities to prepare a micro plan to organise targeted health camps at workplaces and residential clusters, ensuring their timing aligns with workers’ schedules.

“Workers should receive accessible and quality healthcare services at their convenience. All departments must work in coordination to ensure effective implementation. The proposed outreach model will go beyond routine check-ups,” Roopam said.

Officials have been instructed to ensure the presence of doctors, the availability of essential medicines, diagnostic facilities, and telemedicine support at the camps, which will also include first-aid services, blood donation drives, and disaster response awareness components.

In addition, the concerned departments have been asked to scale up awareness camps around government hospitals and wellness centres.

“The rollout timeline and identified locations for the first phase of camps are expected to be finalised soon,” the official said.