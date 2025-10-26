Gautam Budh Nagar admin to hold weekly public hearings

GREATER NOIDA: To improve public access to the district administration and ensure timely grievance redressal, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has decided to hold weekly public hearings at the Noida camp office every Friday, officials said on Saturday.

The initiative aims to offer citizens a direct channel to voice their grievances and ensure swift, transparent redressal, they added.

District magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam has directed officials to prioritise time-bound resolution of complaints received during the hearings and to maintain regular follow-ups with the complainants.

“The administration must be both sensitive and accountable in its approach. People should not have to wait endlessly for their issues to be resolved,” the DM said, adding that each complaint must be addressed with seriousness and empathy.

Officials said that during the public hearings, grievances related to departments such as revenue, power, urban services, and land management will be heard in the presence of respective officials.

Immediate directions will be issued wherever possible, while cases requiring detailed inquiry will be tracked and reviewed for timely action, they added.

The administration also plans to maintain a digital record of complaints received during these sessions to ensure accountability and follow-through. Importantly, each department will be required to submit a progress report on the cases raised during the hearings, said officials.

Residents’ groups in Noida and Greater Noida said a structured and regular interface with the DM will help in bringing long-pending issues to attention and build trust in the grievance redressal mechanism.

“Such interactive town halls between the public, AOA/RWA representatives, and the administration have been missing for a long time and were much needed. It’s a well-appreciated initiative that can significantly enhance accountability if regular follow-ups of public grievances are ensured,” said Rajiva Singh, president, Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA).

He added that the administration could also consider holding these meetings in an online format to enable wider participation. “At times, it becomes difficult for many residents to attend physically. Additionally, if four meetings are held in a month, each could focus on specific subjects such as power, civil infrastructure, water, environment, or high-rise issues,” Singh suggested.