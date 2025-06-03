Gautam Budh Nagar: Drive to curb private vehicles’ illegal commercial use launched

GREATER NOIDA The Gautam Budh Nagar transport department on Monday launched a 15-day enforcement drive to curb the commercial use of private vehicles without valid permits and prevent revenue loss to the state exchequer, officials said. The drive will focus on private vehicles such as school vans, vehicles used by app-based aggregators and delivery bikes, as well as privately registered vehicles engaged on a contract basis with government and semi-government departments. (HT Photos)

The drive will focus on private vehicles such as school vans, vehicles used by app-based aggregators and delivery bikes, as well as privately registered vehicles engaged on a contract basis with government and semi-government departments, they added.

“Five enforcement teams have been formed across the district to make the campaign effective. These teams comprise three assistant regional traffic officers (ARTOs) and two Passenger Tax Officers (PTOs). The officers will conduct thorough checks across various locations in the district, verifying registration documents, permits, and other essential vehicle papers”, said assistant regional transport officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Udit Narayan Pandey, adding that strict action will be taken against those violating the Motor Vehicles Act.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, a penalty of ₹5,000 is applicable for operating a vehicle without registration, and ₹10,000 for plying without a valid permit.

On Monday, enforcement teams acted against 15 vehicles, including three light passenger vehicles and three motorcycles, operating for commercial purposes without valid permits. The checks were conducted in areas such as Badalpur, Knowledge Park, Sector 62, and Pari Chowk, officials said.

ARTO Pandey said the campaign is part of a broader objective to boost the state economy, plug revenue leaks, and ensure road safety.

He reiterated that no private vehicle can be used for commercial purposes without obtaining the appropriate permit.

Additionally, heads of all government offices in the district have been asked to provide details of privately registered vehicles engaged on a rental or contract basis, officials said.

“We urge citizens to strictly adhere to traffic rules and avoid operating vehicles without registration, valid permits, or other required documents. Evading transport taxes and regulations not only invites penalties but also hampers public safety,” ARTO Pandey added.