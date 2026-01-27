Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad mark R-Day with fervour

GREATER NOIDA/Ghaziabad: The Gautam Budh Nagar district and its neighbouring Ghaziabad district marked the 77th Republic Day with a patriotic fervour on Monday. The Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate marked day with a ceremonial parade take out at the Police Lines in Surajpur. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the occasion reaffirmed commitment to constitutional values, duties towards the nation and the goal of a strong and secure India.

The parade was led by ACP Diksha Bhoria as the first parade commander, ACP Shakeel Ahmed as the second parade commander, and sub-inspector Nekram Singh as the third parade commander.

Senior police and district officials attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, police commissioner Laxmi Singh administered the oath of the Preamble of the Constitution to officers and personnel.

District magistrate Medha Roopam, additional police commissioner (law and order) Rajeev Narayan Mishra, additional police commissioner Ajay Kumar, and other senior officials were also present.

Also, police officers and personnel were presented police medals, distinguished and meritorious service medals, and the director general of police’s commendation disc for gallantry and exemplary service.

A total of 92 police personnel received commendation certificates, while 716 officers and personnel, who served during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, were honoured with service medals and certificates.

“Each platoon commander will receive a cash reward of ₹5,100, while all personnel who took part in the parade will be granted three days of reward leave,” a statement cited police commissioner Laxmi Singh as saying.

Meanwhile, an exhibition of emergency response vehicles, including Dial-112 vans, bomb disposal and dog squads, forensic vans, police radio vehicles and riot control vehicles, was also organised to mark the event also attended by schoolchildren.

In Ghaziabad, the national flag was hoisted at the district magistrate’s office premises in Raj Nagar and schoolchildren staged various performances and sang patriotic songs at the event.

“On this day, we all are proud of what we have achieved during the past 76 years. As a citizen, it is our responsibility towards the nation to take our country forward. Those who are in public and administrative services, should be sensitive in conduct towards the needy and poor and also the common man,” said district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar in his speech at the district headquarters.

Another event was held at the police lines in Harsaon where a scintillating parade by the personnel of the Ghaziabad police was held at the police line grounds. Amid attendance of senior officials of the Commissionerate, Sunil Sharma, UP minister and MLA from Sahibabad assembly seat, attended the event as a chief guest.

The police said that 16 officers and personnel, serving in Ghaziabad, also received a commendation disc of the director general of the UP police for their outstanding works.

Those awarded include Nimish Patil, the DCP of trans-Hindon zone, head constable Varun Vir Singh, and inspector Ravendra Gautam, among others.