Gautam Budh Nagar improves in UP Board results

Noida/Greater Noida: The 2026 results of the Uttar Pradesh board were declared on Thursday for classes 10 and 12, with Gautam Budh Nagar registering a sharp improvement in district rankings and pass percentages. Gautam Budh Nagar climbed to the 8th position in the state for Class 10, a significant jump from 31st place last year. There are 173 UP Board schools in the district. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

For Class 10, the pass percentage rose to 93.4%, up from 91.15% last year. For Class 12, it increased to 86%, compared to 85.62% previously.

Gautam Budh Nagar climbed to the 8th position in the state for Class 10, a significant jump from 31st place last year. There are 173 UP Board schools in the district.

At the district level, Himanshi from KCs Girls Inter College secured the top rank in Class 12 with 91.2%. “Whatever time I could get, I studied, especially during holidays. Mathematics is my favourite subject, and I aim to become a professor and teach it to other students,” she said.

This year, the board examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12 across 8,033 centres in the state over 15 working days.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, about 20,000 students registered for Class 12, of which 19,502 appeared, and 16,818 passed. For Class 10, 22,070 students registered, 21,503 appeared, and 20,181 passed.

In neighbouring Ghaziabad, for Class 12 (Intermediate), the overall pass percentage stood at 80.38%, with 24,86,072 candidates appearing and 19,98,317 passing. For Class 10 (High School), the overall pass percentage was 90.42%, with 26,01,381 candidates appearing and 23,52,181 passing.

In Ghaziabad, Ayan Khan from Maharishi Dayanand Vidyapeeth intermediate college secured 95.33% in Class 10. “I studied consistently throughout the year. I scored highest in English with 98% and aim to join IIT,” he said.

For Class 12, Timothy Mandal secured with 93.4% . “I am extremely happy. This is the result of my hard work,” he said, adding that his family, originally from Bihar, lives in Ghaziabad on rent.

This year, the board examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12 across 8,033 centres in the state over 15 working days. Around 26.02 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams, while approximately 24.91 lakh students took the Class 12 exams across Uttar Pradesh.