Gautam Budh Nagar issues guidelines to agencies for Kanwar Yatra preparations

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has issued a set of guidelines to various departments including Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Noida and Greater Noida Authority, forest department, health department among others, to take up necessary work and provide basic amenities in the wake of Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan. Departments concerned have been asked to maintain cleanliness on the designated routes of Kanwariyas, ensuring proper drainage, arrangements for portable water, sufficient lighting. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The urban local bodies have been directed to ensure arrangements are in place while departments have commenced repairing roads.

GB Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said on Saturday: “All government departments gave been asked to stay alert and provide basic facilities to the devotees. Departments concerned have been asked to maintain cleanliness on the designated routes of Kanwariyas, ensuring proper drainage, arrangements for portable water, sufficient lighting, etc.”

“A joint team of power, health, and forest departments have been inspecting designated routes and halts for the Yatra to take stock of the situation on ground”, said additional district magistrate (enforcement), Nitin Madan.

Officials added that power department has been directed to ensure adequate lighting around camps that have been set up for Kanwariyas while street lights lying non-functional be fixed at the earliest.

“To ensure safety of devotees, and reduce the risk of electrocution, power poles are being wrapped with polythene,” said PVVNL executive engineer Shivam Tripathi.

According to officials, temporary toilets have also been arranged at various spots.

The annual Kanwar pilgrimage is set to start from July 22 and four major roads, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, have been identified as routes for thousands of Kanwariyas returning from Haridwar.

Noida traffic police on Friday announced traffic diversion plans to be in place from July 22 to August 4. Pilgrims returning from Haridwar usually travel via Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida and continue via Delhi and Faridabad, towards their destinations in other states.