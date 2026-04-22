Gautam Budh Nagar: Labour dept cancels licences of 25 contractors

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar’s labour department has cancelled licences of 25 contractors for failing to reply show-cause notices, officials said on Tuesday. “Show-cause notices were served to contractors where irregularities in labour law compliance were found. However, 25 contractors failed to submit any response within the stipulated time, thus their licences have been cancelled,” additional labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said in a statement on Tuesday. (HT Archive)

“Show-cause notices were served to contractors where irregularities in labour law compliance were found. However, 25 contractors failed to submit any response within the stipulated time, thus their licences have been cancelled,” additional labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said in a statement on Tuesday.

The cancellation of licence bars the contractor from legally engaging or supplying contract labour in the district, officials said.

Officials said the move aims to reinforce accountability among contractors, particularly in a district where a large share of the industrial workforce is employed through third-party arrangements.

The latest action, officials said, follows a wider enforcement exercise launched earlier this month, in which proceedings were initiated against 203 contractors across 24 factories after worker unrest over wage-related issues. During inspections, officials had flagged multiple violations, including lapses in statutory compliance, and identified significant dues.

In continuation of the action, the labour department has also shared the list of the 25 contractors with the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for further scrutiny under their respective laws.

“The details have been forwarded to ESIC and EPFO so that compliance under their Acts can be examined and necessary legal action may be taken,” Dwivedi said.

Officials said the administration remains focused on maintaining industrial peace while ensuring that workers’ rights are protected.

Authorities indicated that more inspections and enforcement measures are likely in the coming days as part of the ongoing compliance drive triggered by recent developments in the district’s industrial belt.