Gautam Budh Nagar: Lawyers abstain from work for protesting farmers

Around 3,500 lawyers of Gautam Budh Nagar district abstained from work on Tuesday as a gesture of support to Uttar Pradesh farmers protesting over land acquisition related issues and demanding hiked compensation and other benefits. At least 20 farmers were released from Luksar jail in Greater Noida following orders from police commissioner Laxmi Singh. These are in addition to the 27 released on Monday. (HT Photo)

Lawyers also demanded the release of all detained or arrested people, including advocates, during recent agitations.

Joining the protests, lawyers demanded justice for people whose land was acquired by the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authorities.

Later in the day, at least 20 farmers were released from Luksar jail in Greater Noida following orders from police commissioner Laxmi Singh. These are in addition to the 27 released on Monday.

A meeting was also held under the chairmanship of advocate Umesh Bhati Devta, president, district civil and criminal bar association, Gautam Budh Nagar, to condemn the alleged mistreatment of farmers and wrongful detention of advocates protesting against the authorities.

“We urge the administration to initiate a constructive dialogue with farmers and address their legitimate grievances. Ignoring their concerns will only escalate tensions,” said Devta.

According to the association, advocates, who are supporting the farmers during the protests, were also held.

The advocates also submitted a memorandum to Atul Kumar, the additional district magistrate (finance and revenue). “The farmers, exercising their freedom of expression, have been met with oppressive measures, including wrongful arrests. Shockingly, several advocates supporting the farmers were also unlawfully detained,” stated the resolution passed at the meeting.

On Monday, farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha urged the district administration to allow a 21-member delegation to meet jailed farmer leaders. They submitted a memorandum to Manish Kumar Verma, the district magistrate, emphasising that communication with jailed leaders was essential to break the current deadlock.

Later, 27 farmers were released from Luksar.

Jail authorities said that though family members and relatives of the arrested farmers were allowed to meet them, farmer unions were not, as such meetings could potentially escalate issues or create a law-and-order situation.

On December 2, around 5,000 farmers from Gautam Budh Nagar and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh marched towards Delhi after an eight-day sit-in at the Delhi-Noida border.

The protest targeted the land acquisition practices of the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authorities, carried out to develop residential and commercial projects.

The march was halted at Dalit Prerna Sthal, where an agreement was reached, marking an end to the demonstrations.