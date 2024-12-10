Gautam Budh Nagar: Light rain brings chill, cold wave not far away

NOIDA: Light to isolated drizzle across Gautam Budh Nagar, Delhi-National Capital Region, Punjab, Haryana, and adjoining regions on Sunday night have brought a chill in the atmosphere. The weather department IMD has predicted a cold wave beginning around December 11, with temperatures expected to dip further. The Air Quality Index (AQI), of Noida and Greater Noida also reached “satisfactory” level on Monday at 92 and 94 respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Moreover, the Air Quality Index (AQI), of Noida and Greater Noida also reached “satisfactory” level on Monday at 92 and 94 respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data of the average of the last 24 hours till 4pm. On Sunday, the two cities had recorded an AQI of 228 and 236 respectively in the “poor’ category”. It remained in “moderate to poor” category during the last week.

On Monday, the IMD recorded the minimum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar at 8.7 degrees Celsius (°C) and the maximum at 21.4°C. Both are normal for this time of the year.

Weather experts have cautioned that the Gautam Budh Nagar and neighbouring region may experience colder days in the coming days, and explained the reasons behind the chill.

“The western disturbance brought light rain/drizzle to the plains, which is a typical precursor to cold wave conditions. The chill in Gautam Budh Nagar is primarily due to the influence of a western disturbance over central Pakistan and adjoining areas, which has caused light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and nearby regions.

“This rainfall has led to a significant drop in the day and night temperatures. Additionally, the cloud cover and northwesterly winds behind the system have brought colder air from the Himalayas, enhancing the cooling effect,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.

As the skies clear up, temperatures will drop sharply, particularly in the mornings and late evenings, he said.

Commuters and residents, meanwhile, reported a visible drop in the daytime warmth. “I had to take out my heavy jacket today. The chill feels harsher because it’s sudden, but this is the real onset of winter”, said Amit Kumar, a local who commutes daily to Noida.

“The rain has created a biting chill in the air. Even though the temperature isn’t extreme, the sudden drop feels much colder than last week,” said Arvind Kumar, resident Sigma 2, Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, the IMD has urged residents to prepare for colder days ahead, with advisories for elderly people and young children to take precautions.

The forecast suggests the minimum temperature to hover around 9°C and maximum temperature around 22°C till December 15, in Gautam Budh Nagar with the possibility of fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later.

As the chill sets in, residents are gearing up for the winter season. Sweaters, heaters, and hot beverages are quickly becoming the norm, as the region braces for an expected cold wave.

Meanwhile, the central air quality management (CAWM) for Delhi-NCR last week announced that pollution control measures under Stages 3 and 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) have been lifted, due to significant relief in air pollution in the region.

Restrictions have now been downgraded to Stage 2 of Grap, which includes moderate curbs, such as prohibiting the use of coal and firewood in industrial operations and commercial establishments like eateries.