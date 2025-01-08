Gautam Budh Nagar: Order to hire women trainers at fitness centres gets tepid response

NOIDA: A recent order by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration make it compulsory for all gyms, swimming pools, and yoga centres with female participants to hire women trainers, has received a tepid initial response. It was to be complied with in two days of its issuance but only eight facility operators have approached the district sports department, officials said on Tuesday. The mandate applies to over 800 registered fitness facilities across the district, including 400 gyms, 300 swimming pools, and 100 sports academies. Operators must also ensure CCTV coverage, maintain digital video recording systems, and provide ID proofs of all trainers to the administration, officials said. (Representational image)

The order, issued on January 5, mandated both government and private fitness establishments to appoint at least one woman trainer alongside male counterparts within two days.

Officials stressed that the compliance is non-negotiable this time.

Anita Nagar, deputy district sports officer (DSO), said the directive will be strictly enforced. “We issued a similar order last year but it wasn’t implemented effectively. This time, compliance is mandatory. Facility owners must submit documents and ensure the hiring of women trainers at the earliest possible,” she said.

“As of now, eight gym operators have reached out to us seeking guidance on complying with the new mandate. Though the response has been limited, we are providing them with all necessary information and support to ensure they meet the requirements,” she added.

Officials said the directive aims to empower women by employment opportunities and ensure a safer environment for women at fitness facilities.

“The directive is part of a larger initiative by the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission to promote women’s safety and employment opportunities. Similar measures have been proposed for other sectors, including schools, boutiques, and dance academies,” Nagar said.

“The facilities are required to pay a minimum salary of ₹20,000 to the women trainers they hire. This amount may vary depending on the qualifications and experience of the trainer. But a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) degree holder must be compensated at no less than this amount,” the officer added.

The mandate has sparked criticism from some women’s rights activists.

“While the intention behind such measures may appear to be for women’s safety, we must ask if women themselves have been consulted about what they truly want. It’s important to consider whether women prefer a female trainer or feel uncomfortable with a male trainer’s physical involvement in their sessions. This approach risks reinforcing outdated gender distinctions rather than breaking them down. Instead of creating artificial barriers between men, women, and the third gender, why not focus on sensitising service providers?” said Mala Bhandari, a women’s rights activist in Noida.

Some gym owners, however, supported the latest mandate.

“We support this government initiative. Women generally feel more comfortable around women than men, and there are often uncomfortable moments during workouts in gyms. This move will provide a sense of comfort and safety to women using the facilities. Our gym has a higher number of female members compared to male members, and they are happy to hear about this development,” said Khiladi Dhama, founder Gym Dhama Group at the Indoor Stadium, Noida.