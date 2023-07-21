Home / Cities / Noida News / Burglars decamp with 1.25 lakh cash from house in Noida

Burglars decamp with 1.25 lakh cash from house in Noida

A senior police official investigating the incident said that the miscreants likely entered the house through the terrace and then proceeded to rob the rooms on the ground floor, where the family resides

The Gautam Budh Nagar police have booked two unidentified suspects for allegedly entering a home in Noida’s Sector 12 and camping out with 1.25 lakh in cash, four mobile phones, and house keys late Thursday night, police said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the incident took place around 2.45 am on Friday, and an FIR was registered based on the complaint filed by the house owner, Raghav Sachdev.

“According to the complainant, the miscreants entered the house while he, along with his wife, son, and father-in-law, were asleep. They scaled a boundary wall and accessed the house terrace before making their way inside. The thieves stole four mobile phones, 1.25 lakh cash, car, and house keys from two bedrooms, as per the officer’s account,” the officer said.

Additionally, the complainant indicated that if more items were found to be stolen, the family would inform the police later, police said.

A senior police official investigating the incident said that the miscreants likely entered the house through the terrace and then proceeded to rob the rooms on the ground floor, where the family resides. “The commotion of the thieves scaling the low boundary wall and fleeing woke up the complainants,” the officer said.

The family promptly dialed the emergency police helpline number 112, resulting in the arrival of a police team at the scene. “The investigation began at 4 am, and the FIR was subsequently registered around 7am,” said the official, adding that the house belongs to the relative of a top official in the ministry of home affairs.

Based on the complainant’s statement, the Sector 24 police station has filed an FIR against two unidentified suspects under sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or housebreaking by night to commit an offense) and 380 (Theft in a dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code.

