Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate reshuffles officers in all 3 zones
Noida: The three zones of Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate — namely Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida — will have a change of guard as the deputy commissioners of police (DCP) and additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCP) within the commissionerate have been reshuffled in accordance with an order from police commissioner Alok Singh.
The new directions have been issued in “relation to the distribution of work of the DCPs/ADCPs in view of crime control, maintaining better law and order and in administrative interest.”
Harish Chander, who was in-charge of the Central Noida zone since January 2020, will now take over as DCP of Noida zone. “He will review and supervise work of the police stations under Noida zone and will be responsible for crime control and law and order in the region,” stated the official order.
Chander will be replaced by 2011 IPS batch Rajesh S, who had been in-charge of Noida zone since January 2020. He will review and supervise the Central Noida zone. On the other hand, 2016 IPS batch officer Abhishek Verma will take charge as DCP, Greater Noida zone, replacing 2014 IPS batch Dr Meenakshi Katyayan.
“The DCP, Greater Noida will review and supervise the works of police stations under Greater Noida Zone. He will also supervise special cell operations and cyber crime department,” said the order.
Meanwhile, Meenakshi Katyayan has been handed over the charge of DCP, women’s safety. Additionally, Rambadan Singh, DCP (headquarters), will also supervise as DCP (crime). He will also supervise the police lines.
Noida and Central Noida zones will also get new ADCPs, with Ashutosh Dwivedi taking over as ADCP Noida zone. He was earlier working as a staff officer and ADCP (law and order).
In the Central Noida zone, 2018 IPS batch Ankita Sharma has been appointed as ADCP. She will take charge as ADCP (headquarters), intelligence and security, women’s safety and police lines. She was earlier working as ACP, Noida zone and was also ADCP, women’s safety.
In addition to this, ADCP (law and order, crime) will be taken over by Ranvijay Singh who was so far handling the charge of ADCP, Noida zone. “Singh will also supervise the legal coordination cell, media cell and social media cell,” stated the official order.
Gurugram resident claims his Noida house ‘grabbed’; tenant says case in court
A top corporate professional working with a leading home appliances brand has accused the tenant of forcibly occupying his property in Noida even after expiration of the lease agreement. The latter claims that the case is sub-judice and has accused the corporate boss of threatening him. Mathur has alleged that the tenant filed a fake case on the day his lease deed has expired. Hindustan Times reached to the other side for their response.
With liquor shops shut in Delhi, sales in Gurugram up by 33%: Excise dept
Gurugram: The sale of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and imported foreign liquor has gone up by nearly 33% in GuGurugram (east)ue to several stores being shut or running without adequate stocks in the neighbouring Delhi in the wake of uncertainties over the continuance of a revised excise policy, senior excise department officials said on Monday.
Three of a gang held for duping and extorting money from over 3,000 victims
Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested three men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur area for allegedly duping at least 3,000 people across the country on the pretext of delivering liquor home via advertisements on social networking websites, updating their know your customer (KYC) forms online as well as extorting them for money by threatening to upload their compromising videos.
Gurugram cop bags three medals at World Police and Fire Games
Gurugram: Joint commissioner of Gurugram Police Kulvinder Singh bagged three medals in golf at the recently held World Police and Fire Games 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Singh won a silver medal in an individual competition, and gold and silver medals with his teammate, deputy inspector general, Border Security Force, Pushpender Singh Rathore. Singh is one of two persons from Gurugram to bag a medal in this year's games. Since then, the games are held biennially.
NHAI repairs cracks on Shikohpur flyover
Gururgam: The National Highways Authority of India on Monday said that it has repaired cracks on the flyover at Shikohpur crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. “The damaged area is around one foot by one and a half feet and has been repaired. The repaired area has been barricaded to strengthen it. We will ascertain the reasons behind this damage and act accordingly,” said Ajay Arya, project director, NHAI, Jaipur.
