Gautam Budh Nagar police sets up cyber helpdesks at 12 police stations
To address complaints of cyber crime more efficiently, the Gautam Budh Nagar police has set up cyber helpdesks at 12 police stations in the district, each of which will have one police personnel who has been trainedto deal with cyber complaints.
“The cyber cell department of the police commissionerate organises training sessions for its personnel regularly, where cyber experts train officials on how to deal with cyber fraud related complaints and how to investigate such cases,” said Baljeet Singh, in-charge of cyber cell, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.
In the first phase, helpdesks have been set up at 12 police stations which receive more complaints of cyber crime, such as the police stations in Bisrakh, Sector 39, Sector 49, Sector 24, Sector 58 and Sector 20.
“In the second phase, more helpdesks will be set up considering the number of cyber complaints registered,” said the officer.
Singh added that the helpdesks have been established so that victims do not have to run pillar to post to get their complaint registered. “Earlier, if a person would come to a police station to complain about a cyber crime, he would first have to go to the cyber cell... The cyber cell would first investigate the accusations and then register the complaint. Now, the helpdesks will be able to register complaints after preliminary investigation,” said Singh.
According to police, approximately 5,000 complaints of cyber fraud were registered across the district last year. “So far this year, we have registered close to 20 cyber crime complaints everyday on an average,” said Singh.
On Wednesday, the cyber helpdesk team of Bisrakh police station also conducted an awareness drive at Gaur City Plaza and Galleria Market in Greater Noida west to make people aware of cyber frauds.
“More such awareness drives will be carried out across the district where people will be informed about the cyber frauds and how to report cyber crime. We will take the help of apartment owners’ associations, NGOs and other social organisations to organise more such drives on a larger scale,” said Singh.
To register cyber crime complaints, people can call cyber cell helpline 1930 or log on to www.cybercrime.gov.in to register an online complaint.
According to experts, cases of cyber crime have increased lately due to increased use of technology. “People should not click unverified website links, especially if they do net banking or online banking on their phone. People should not share their personal details over call,” Anuj Aggarwal, chairman of Centre for Research on Cyber Crime and Cyber Law.
“Nowadays, cyber fraudsters are using a new modus operandi of putting fake customer call numbers online. If a person has to contact a customer care executive of a company, they should only call on the contact number available on a recognised website and not directly from Google,” said Aggarwal adding that people should immediately register a complaint and call their bank if they fall victim to a cyber fraud.
-
ED files 5,000-page charge sheet against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a 5,000-page charge sheet in the Mumbai sessions court against Maharashtra minorities development minister Nawab Malik. ED had on February 23 arrested the Nationalist Congress Party leader in connection with a money-laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his close aides. The 62-year-old leader is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.
-
Central Railway: British-era Carnac Bridge warrants immediate demolition before monsoon
The Central Railway has sought permission from the traffic police to carry out demolition of the 150-year-old British-era Carnac Bridge, before the monsoon. The bridge which is located in South Mumbai has been declared 'unsafe' by an audit conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 2018. The Carnac Bridge was constructed in 1867 in the Victorian era, primarily for bullock carts and horse-drawn carriages, and was restricted for heavy vehicles.
-
Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma bags PM’s Award
District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma received the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna in Varanasi. He received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the occasion of Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. Sharma effectively ensured implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna and promoted digital payment and good governance. Varanasi topped the country in implementing the scheme.
-
Drones to be deployed for rhino count in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
Drones would be deployed in counting of rhinos in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. The decision has been taken due to high grasses in the rhino area, forest officials said. The rhino population estimation, earlier scheduled for Thursday in DTR was extended till Friday. This was done due to difficulties in locating one-horned rhinos inside rhino rehabilitation area on elephant backs, DTR officials said. The last estimation of 2018 in DTR estimated 42 rhinos in DTR.
-
Shops on ‘encroached land’: Ex-UP minister, others asked to reply to notice within a week
Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dr Dharam Singh Saini and others have been issued notices for constructing shops on an encroached land. If they fail to submit their reply within seven days, their shops will be demolished, the notice says. On the instructions of additional district magistrate (enforcement), Saharanpur, Archana Dwivedi, executive officer of Chilkana-Sultanpur nagar panchayat Jitendra Rana issued notices to the owners of 12 shops, including Saini, was April 19 (Tuesday).
