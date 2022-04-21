Gautam Budh Nagar police sets up cyber helpdesks at 12 police stations

To address complaints of cyber crime more efficiently, the Gautam Budh Nagar police has set up cyber helpdesks at 12 police stations in the district, each of which will have one police personnel who has been trainedto deal with cyber complaints.

“The cyber cell department of the police commissionerate organises training sessions for its personnel regularly, where cyber experts train officials on how to deal with cyber fraud related complaints and how to investigate such cases,” said Baljeet Singh, in-charge of cyber cell, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.

In the first phase, helpdesks have been set up at 12 police stations which receive more complaints of cyber crime, such as the police stations in Bisrakh, Sector 39, Sector 49, Sector 24, Sector 58 and Sector 20.

“In the second phase, more helpdesks will be set up considering the number of cyber complaints registered,” said the officer.

Singh added that the helpdesks have been established so that victims do not have to run pillar to post to get their complaint registered. “Earlier, if a person would come to a police station to complain about a cyber crime, he would first have to go to the cyber cell... The cyber cell would first investigate the accusations and then register the complaint. Now, the helpdesks will be able to register complaints after preliminary investigation,” said Singh.

According to police, approximately 5,000 complaints of cyber fraud were registered across the district last year. “So far this year, we have registered close to 20 cyber crime complaints everyday on an average,” said Singh.

On Wednesday, the cyber helpdesk team of Bisrakh police station also conducted an awareness drive at Gaur City Plaza and Galleria Market in Greater Noida west to make people aware of cyber frauds.

“More such awareness drives will be carried out across the district where people will be informed about the cyber frauds and how to report cyber crime. We will take the help of apartment owners’ associations, NGOs and other social organisations to organise more such drives on a larger scale,” said Singh.

To register cyber crime complaints, people can call cyber cell helpline 1930 or log on to www.cybercrime.gov.in to register an online complaint.

According to experts, cases of cyber crime have increased lately due to increased use of technology. “People should not click unverified website links, especially if they do net banking or online banking on their phone. People should not share their personal details over call,” Anuj Aggarwal, chairman of Centre for Research on Cyber Crime and Cyber Law.

“Nowadays, cyber fraudsters are using a new modus operandi of putting fake customer call numbers online. If a person has to contact a customer care executive of a company, they should only call on the contact number available on a recognised website and not directly from Google,” said Aggarwal adding that people should immediately register a complaint and call their bank if they fall victim to a cyber fraud.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON