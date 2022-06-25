Gautam Budh Nagar Police to issue lookout notice for Indian accomplice of Chinese suspect

Police on Friday said that they will issue a lookout notice for an Indian accomplice of arrested Chinese national Xue Fei. Even after ten days since Xue (36), and his Indian friend Petekhrinuo (22), were arrested, police is yet to find clues on the whereabouts of their Indian counterparts.

The name of a Gujarat-based businessman, Ravi Natwarlal Khattar, has cropped up various times during investigation into the case of the Chinese national living in India illegally and running a club in Greater Noida.

Sources said that while this person was named by Xue during investigation, his name also appears on the rent agreement of the Greater Noida club as a partner. The club named ‘Tianshang Renjian (Heaven on Earth)’ is registered as a non-government private limited company at the registrar of companies in Kanpur. It was registered on November 5, 2020, two days after the date on the rent agreement in Greater Noida. The company has two partners, including Khattar, according to the records of the ministry of corporate affairs. The name of this company also appears on documents obtained from the arrested suspect.

A luxury car recovered from Xue is also registered on Khattar’s name in Panipat, Haryana.

Police said that a lookout notice is being issued for Khattar so that he cannot escape the country. “Khattar has been absconding since June 11. His residence in Gulshan Ikebana society in Sector 143 was raided earlier this week and documents were found that showed that he is planning to escape the country. Hence, a lookout notice is being issued against him,” said Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

Officials also found that Khattar had a Chinese passport. “A Chinese passport in the name of Khattar was found at Xue’s residence. We are trying to verify whether it is authentic or not. Apart from this, a document showing application for an Indian passport has also been found at his residence,” said Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police.

Other Indian accomplices of Xue have been identified as Pushpendra Kumar and Ashok, who are also at large. Their names are also mentioned in the rent agreement of the club.

Xue and Petekhrinuo are booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 14 (remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued) of the Foreigners Act. The names of Xue’s Indian accomplices Khattar, Kumar and Ashok have also been added as co-accused in the FIR.

On June 11, two Chinese nationals — identified as Yung Hai Lung (34), and Lo Lung (28), were rounded up by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while trying to enter Nepal from India through the Bhithamore border outpost in Sitamarhi, Bihar. They revealed that they were in Noida for the past 15 days, staying at a friend’s home.

On June 13, police arrested their friend, Xue, a native of Hebei province in China and his partner Petekhrinuo, who is from Nagaland, from a luxury hotel in Gurugram.

