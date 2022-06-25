Gautam Budh Nagar Police to issue lookout notice for Indian accomplice of Chinese suspect
Police on Friday said that they will issue a lookout notice for an Indian accomplice of arrested Chinese national Xue Fei. Even after ten days since Xue (36), and his Indian friend Petekhrinuo (22), were arrested, police is yet to find clues on the whereabouts of their Indian counterparts.
The name of a Gujarat-based businessman, Ravi Natwarlal Khattar, has cropped up various times during investigation into the case of the Chinese national living in India illegally and running a club in Greater Noida.
Sources said that while this person was named by Xue during investigation, his name also appears on the rent agreement of the Greater Noida club as a partner. The club named ‘Tianshang Renjian (Heaven on Earth)’ is registered as a non-government private limited company at the registrar of companies in Kanpur. It was registered on November 5, 2020, two days after the date on the rent agreement in Greater Noida. The company has two partners, including Khattar, according to the records of the ministry of corporate affairs. The name of this company also appears on documents obtained from the arrested suspect.
A luxury car recovered from Xue is also registered on Khattar’s name in Panipat, Haryana.
Police said that a lookout notice is being issued for Khattar so that he cannot escape the country. “Khattar has been absconding since June 11. His residence in Gulshan Ikebana society in Sector 143 was raided earlier this week and documents were found that showed that he is planning to escape the country. Hence, a lookout notice is being issued against him,” said Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order).
Officials also found that Khattar had a Chinese passport. “A Chinese passport in the name of Khattar was found at Xue’s residence. We are trying to verify whether it is authentic or not. Apart from this, a document showing application for an Indian passport has also been found at his residence,” said Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police.
Other Indian accomplices of Xue have been identified as Pushpendra Kumar and Ashok, who are also at large. Their names are also mentioned in the rent agreement of the club.
Xue and Petekhrinuo are booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 14 (remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued) of the Foreigners Act. The names of Xue’s Indian accomplices Khattar, Kumar and Ashok have also been added as co-accused in the FIR.
On June 11, two Chinese nationals — identified as Yung Hai Lung (34), and Lo Lung (28), were rounded up by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while trying to enter Nepal from India through the Bhithamore border outpost in Sitamarhi, Bihar. They revealed that they were in Noida for the past 15 days, staying at a friend’s home.
On June 13, police arrested their friend, Xue, a native of Hebei province in China and his partner Petekhrinuo, who is from Nagaland, from a luxury hotel in Gurugram.
Kisan Morcha lends heft to protest against Agnipath scheme in Ludhiana
The farmers' unions on Friday joined the protesting youth against the government over the Agnipath scheme. Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha staged a protest outside the office of deputy commissioner and also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind for the scheme's roll-back and restoration of the traditional system of recruitment to all three wings of the armed forces.
Death audit ordered after 7-year-old Covid- positive girl dies in Noida hospital
A seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad, who tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to severe health complications at the Postgraduate Institute of Child Health, Noida on Thursday. According to Ghaziabad health department officials, a death audit will be conducted before including the case in the list of Covid-related deaths. Dr DK Singh, dean, PGICH, said that the girl was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night and passed away on Thursday morning.
Wanted in Gangsters’ Act, two suspects surrender at Loni Border police station in Ghaziabad
Two suspects wanted under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters' and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, surrendered before police while holding placards at the Loni Border police station in Ghaziabad on Friday afternoon. According to police, the two suspects were identified as Kapil Singh and Sagar Singh, both residents of Ristal village in Loni. Videos of the two suspects at the police station were shot by local mediapersons and were widely shared across social media platforms.
One family, one flat: LIT asks Atal apartments recipients to surrender flats allotted to kin
Upon discovering instances of a few families being allotted more than one flat during the draw of lots for flats conducted by Ludhiana Improvement Trust under the Atal Apartment scheme, the body has directed allottees to submit an affidavit as proof of the family getting only a single flat allotted. LIT conducted the draw of lots for allotting 576 flats (240 middle-income group and 336 high-income group flats) under Atal apartments scheme on June 16.
Gurugram gets three new cyber police stations
The step was taken by the Haryana police after state home minister Anil Vij announced in January this year that every police district should have at least one cyber police station to tackle the increasing number of cybercrime cases. Police said the other cyber police stations across the state will soon be made functional.
