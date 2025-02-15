Gautam Budh Nagar police urge Yeida to widen roads near Jewar airport  

To ensure smooth traffic movement near the upcoming Noida international airport that in Jewar, the Guatam Budh Nagar police has urged the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to widen roads in their area. In the first phase, the airport will have an annual capacity to handle nearly 70 million passengers, which will rise to 225 million passengers in the second phase. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The airport, set to start commercial operations this April, will be developed in two phases with the first phases having two runways, and the second five runways.

Keeping these numbers in mind, police said traffic pressure will increase on the roads connecting to the airport after the completion of passenger and cargo terminals.

The commercial, long distance and domestic traffic load is already high on the routes between Noida, Greater Noida, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and areas surrounding the airport, police said.

“Due to all these developments and high traffic pressure, the widening of roads near NIA is essential for smooth and convenient traffic flow for both local residents and airport users,” said Laxmi Singh, police commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar, adding that they have urged Yeida to expedite the road-widening process to facilitate seamless movement of traffic around the airport.

Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida, said the authority is building many new roads, repairing and widening existing routes to offer smooth commute to passengers. “The work is underway to connect nearby national highways and expressway including Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” he added.

