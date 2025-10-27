Gautam Budh Nagar: Security plans reviewed ahead of main Chhath rituals

NOIDA: Senior Gautam Budh Nagar police officials inspected four key artificial Ghats in Noida on Sunday and reviewed the safety and security arrangements for the ongoing four-day Chhath Puja that is set to witness a congregation of tens of thousands of devotees for the final rituals on Monday and Tuesday.

During the visit, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Noida) Yamuna Prasad along with ADCP (Noida) Sumit Kumar Shukla reviewed the security, traffic and crowd management arrangements to ensure that all necessary safety and logistical measures were in place besides fire tenders.

The officers assessed emergency response readiness at each location to handle any untoward incidents during the large gatherings expected for evening and morning rituals.

DCP Prasad said that many residential societies were also organising the rituals within their premises, and 52 sites had been identified where devotees would perform the puja at artificially created ghats.

“To ensure that the festival is held peacefully and smoothly, adequate police deployment has been made across all locations. Major arrangements have been strengthened at four main sites, including the Stadium in Sector 20, which witnesses a large turnout of devotees, and the Kalindi Ghat in Sector 126, where lakhs of devotees gather,” the DCP said.

The on-ground teams and station house officers were instructed to ensure regular foot patrolling around the ghats, conduct vehicle checks in nearby areas, and remain vigilant about suspicious movement, particularly in crowded zones, said officials.

All PCR and PRV vehicles have been directed to stay continuously active to promptly respond to any emergency, the DCP added.

Officials added that coordination between the police, traffic unit, and local administration would continue through the festival period to prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth movement around major sites.

Meanwhile, the Noida authority has deployed teams across different work circles to ensure that all identified sites are ready ahead of the main rituals. Cleaning, desilting, lighting, and barricading works have been done while temporary washrooms, changing rooms, and waste disposal units have also been set up, said the officials.

Officials said that they were coordinating with the police and fire departments to ensure smooth movement and safety at major ghats.

The festival dedicated to the Sun God, mainly celebrated by people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, commenced on October 25.