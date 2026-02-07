Gautam Budh Nagar to strengthen disaster response, seeks 19 volunteers for training

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has invited applications from eligible residents for selecting 19 volunteers under the ‘Aapda Mitra’ programme, a disaster preparedness initiative of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, officials said on Friday. Volunteers will undergo a 12-day training, starting from February 17, conducted by the SDRF at its headquarters in Lucknow.

Volunteers will undergo a 12-day training, starting from February 17, conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at its headquarters in Lucknow, aimed at strengthening local-level disaster response. Volunteers will be trained to assist authorities during emergencies such as floods, fires, building collapses, and industrial accidents, added officials.

The SDRF will bear the cost of boarding, lodging, travel, training material, and other expenses during the programme.

“The initiative is aimed to build a trained volunteer base to support emergency services. The programme focuses on equipping local volunteers with skills in search and rescue, first aid, evacuation, and basic disaster management,” said Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance & revenue).

Officials said that the applicants must be residents of Gautam Budh Nagar and aged between 18 and 40 years. A relaxation of up to five years in the upper age limit will be provided to ex-servicemen, retired medical personnel, and engineers.

“The minimum educational qualification is Class 7 pass. Candidates also need to submit a medical fitness certificate,” added the ADM.

District administration officials said candidates with prior experience in fire-fighting, civil defence, home guards, disaster response, or rescue operations would be given preference.

The administration has also launched a helpline number on which, intrested and eligible candidates can submit their application offline at the district disaster management authority office at room no 203 at Collectorate by February 12. A district control room has also been activated to respond to queries related to the selection process, officials added.