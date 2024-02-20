Gautam Budh Nagar walks off with lion’s share of 1 lakh crore projects rolled out in Lucknow

On Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out projects worth more than ₹10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow, the Noida authority said projects worth ₹1,80,000 crore will come up in Gautam Budh Nagar, and they include realty projects, manufacturing units and IT enabled units, among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath view a model of the Film City project in Greater Noida after groundbreaking ceremony 4.O in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

According to officials, of the total ₹1,80,000 crore worth of projects that the district got, Noida authority’s share is ₹75,000 crore, Greater Noida authority’s share is ₹60,000 crore, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s share is ₹45,000 crore.

The authority officials said work has started on these units in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas and the authority has started realising the investment that entrepreneurs pledged during the UP Investors Summit in 2023, said officials.

A total of 302 units will come up in Gautam Budh Nagar and will create 352,993 jobs in the district in the next three to five years, said officials.

In connection with the groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow, the district officials on Monday organised an event at Noida’s Sector 6 Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra to welcome the investors. It was hosted by Gautam Budh Nagar member of Parliament and former Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma,Noida authority additional chief executive officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri and the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

Sharma and the authority officials also signed memorandums of understanding worth ₹1 lakh crore with 302 investors on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh government said Prime Minister Modi, together with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, laid the foundation stone for 14,000 projects across the state having a total investment of ₹10 lakh crore and is amined at creating 3.35 million jobs in the different cities.

“We are proud that Noida has the lion’s share in the ₹10 lakh crore projects. Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region is becoming a favourite choice for domestic and global investors,” said Sharma.

The groundbreaking ceremony witnessed 302 projects with an investment of ₹75,310 crore against the target of ₹90,000 crore in Noida. The Greater Noida authority achieved an investment target of ₹60,000 crore and Yeida got an investment of ₹45,000 crore.

Noida authority CEO Lokesh M, Greater Noida authority CEO Ravikumar NG and the Yeida CEO Arun Vir Singh along with other officials participated in the groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow.

“The projects, which are part of the groundbreaking ceremony, have started work on the ground. We will launch new schemes to allot more land for new investors,” said Lokesh M.

“We have achieved our target of ₹45,000 crore and more and more new investors are coming forward to make investment in this region,” said Arun Vir Singh.

In Greater Noida Dixon will invest ₹500 crore , and Hair in its expansion project will invest ₹640 crore, Addverb, a global robotics and automation company, has pledged to invest ₹500 crore.

In the IT sector, Advance Compusoft has launched an IT and commercial park in Techzone 4, on 25 acres after investing ₹1,000 crore. Bhutani Grandthum will invest ₹1000 crore in Techzone 4. Migsun, an IT giant will invest ₹500 crore in Techzone.

In the institutional category, Yatharth hospital will expand its operations and construct a 250-bed facility in Greater Noida, investing ₹250 crore.

The Boulevard Walk, a mixed-use development by Home and Soul, will offer pre-leased retail shops, hotel apartments, and other spaces in Greater Noida West.

In the Yamuna Expressway area, Vivo will set up a unit, and so will Sify Infinite Spaces and Jackson Ltd, besides data centre companies. The Film City project, spread on 1000 acres having an investment of around ₹10,000 crore was also part of the groundbreaking ceremony.