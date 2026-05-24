GB Nagar: 206 challans issued against overloaded trucks in May

Greater Noida: In its enforcement drive against overloaded trucks, the Gautam Budh Nagar transport department has issued challans to 206 vehicles in May so far and recovered ₹50.8 lakh as compounding fees, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, overloaded trucks and mini-trucks were checked at multiple locations across the district (HT)

According to officials, overloaded trucks and mini-trucks were checked at multiple locations across the district, including Sector 142, Jewar, Knowledge Park, Badalpur and D Park in Sector 62.

Regional transport officer (enforcement) Udit Narayan Pandey said, “The enforcement drives aim to curb overloading vehicles in the district. During the campaign this month, 206 overloaded vehicles have been penalised and penalties amounting to ₹1.29 crore were imposed, out of which ₹50.8 lakh has been recovered.”

Officials said the drive also led to the impounding of several vehicles from Sector 142, Jewar, Knowledge Park, Badalpur, and Sector 62.

Transport department officials said that overloading poses serious safety risks and leads to damage to vehicles, roads and the environment. Excessive load increases the chances of brake failure, tyre bursts, and vehicle overturning, thereby endangering drivers and other commuters, they added.

“Overloading puts additional pressure on engines, suspension systems, tyres and brakes, resulting in faster wear and tear and increased maintenance costs,” Pandey said.

Officials also noted that overloaded vehicles consume more fuel, increase transportation costs, and contribute to higher pollution levels.

Citing provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, officials said overloading is illegal and violators may face heavy fines, seizure of vehicles, and suspension or cancellation of driving licences and permits.