GB Nagar: Admin acts to help out waterlogged Gr Noida village

GREATER NOIDA: In view of relentless rains over the last few days causing severe waterlogging in Ranhera village and its surrounding areas in Greater Noida, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has initiated efforts to drain out stagnant water, officials said on Tuesday, adding that efforts are on to clear all obstructions and the water has started receding. To be sure, the downpour inundated Ranhera and adjoining areas including Bankapur, where water was accumulated in streets and homes, making residents’ movement a challenge, disrupting normal life. (HT Photo)

Relief efforts are also being carried out to assist the affected residents through a camp, offering essential supplies and medical care, said officials.

To be sure, the downpour inundated Ranhera and adjoining areas including Bankapur, where water was accumulated in streets and homes, making residents’ movement a challenge, disrupting normal life.

According to Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate (DM), the waterlogging was the direct result of blockages in the Pathway canal that was designed to drain out excess water.

“Due to the continuous heavy rainfall, several villages, including Ranhera, experienced waterlogging. A canal meant for water drainage was blocked at various points, which delayed the water from receding… we have cleared all obstructions, and the water has started to drain. We are hopeful that within the next one to two days, the entire village will be clear of water,” the DM said.

Gautam Budh Nagar administration officials claimed that they have addressed the situation swiftly.

The DM, along with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and additional district magistrate (ADM), is visiting the village regularly to ensure that relief measures are in place. Also, a medical team has been deployed in the village in case health concerns arise due to the stagnant water and related conditions, they added.

Last week, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh visited the affected areas and later raised the issue with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the local administration, urging swift action to prevent the situation from exacerbating.

Later, DM Verma inspected the flooded areas and directed officials to clear the blockages that were hindering water drainage.

Jewar MLA had informed HT that Pathway canal that runs from Dankaur area through Rabupura and Bankapur before connecting with Aligarh, was responsible for managing rainwater drainage in Jewar. However, with the onset of Jewar airport construction, alterations to the drain’s route became necessary and it has resulted in flooding in many villages.

To be sure, around 5,000 people living in these villages have been affected due to the waterlogging situation.

“The district administration is monitoring the situation closely. With water beginning to recede and ongoing relief efforts, authorities are optimistic that normalcy will return to the village in the coming days. The focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents as the floodwaters subside,” DM Verma added.