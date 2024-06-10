 GB Nagar: FDA collects ice cream samples, two eateries served notice - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GB Nagar: FDA collects ice cream samples, two eateries served notice

ByMaria Khan
Jun 11, 2024 05:32 AM IST

A total of 16 ice cream samples were taken from renowned eateries including those operating within residential societies of Noida and Greater Noida

NOIDA: Amid sweltering heat when the demand for ice creams significantly rises, the food and drugs administration (FDA), Gautam Budh Nagar, on Monday carried out inspections, collecting samples of ice creams from popular brands across the district.

The samples are being sent for quality assessment to ensure that the food items meet the quality standards for consumer safety, and the FDA also served notices to two establishments in Sector 18, Noida, and another in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2. (HT Photo)
The samples are being sent for quality assessment to ensure that the food items meet the quality standards for consumer safety, and the FDA also served notices to two establishments in Sector 18, Noida, and another in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2. (HT Photo)

A total of 16 ice cream samples were taken from renowned eateries including those operating within residential societies of Noida and Greater Noida.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The samples are being sent for quality assessment to ensure that the food items meet the quality standards for consumer safety, officials informed, adding that the FDA also served notices to two establishments in Sector 18, Noida, and another in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2 were served.

The places where inspections were conducted involved parts of Noida such as Sector 45 Sadarpur, Sector 18 at DLF mall, Mother Dairy outlet and Shri Ram Enterprises in Jewar, and parts of Greater Noida West including Sector 4, Sector 62, Beta Plaza, Blue Sapphire, Galleria Gaur City among others, they added.

According to Archana Dheeran, assistant commissioner, food and drugs department (FDA), Gautam Budh Nagar, it is essential to check if the ice creams are suitable for consumption and being prepared as per required standards.

“To check the same, enforcement teams have been formed who are conducting inspections of ice cream traders in their jurisdictions…Samples from 16 establishments in Noida and Greater Noida have been collected and are being sent for quality assessment. The samples will be tested for adulteration and fat content to ensure the safety of consumers,” the official said, adding, “Action will be initiated based on the results of tests which are currently awaited.”

Meanwhile, based on the complaints received about unhygienic conditions at two cafes, notices have been served to the operators “as a warning to ensure upkeep of the places and to make sure the food is prepared with proper hygiene”, Dheeran said.

The inspections will continue in the twin cities in the coming days, officials said.

In May, the FDA, Gautam Budh Nagar acted against a Greater Noida’s Tech Zone 4 based food joint after it allegedly served “tainted” food item to residents from different high-rise societies in the area. Three people had fallen ill allegedly after consuming momos at the eatery, prompting the department to swing into action and ordering temporary closure of the eatery, HT had reported.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / GB Nagar: FDA collects ice cream samples, two eateries served notice
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On