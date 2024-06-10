GB Nagar: FDA collects ice cream samples, two eateries served notice

NOIDA: Amid sweltering heat when the demand for ice creams significantly rises, the food and drugs administration (FDA), Gautam Budh Nagar, on Monday carried out inspections, collecting samples of ice creams from popular brands across the district. The samples are being sent for quality assessment to ensure that the food items meet the quality standards for consumer safety, and the FDA also served notices to two establishments in Sector 18, Noida, and another in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2. (HT Photo)

A total of 16 ice cream samples were taken from renowned eateries including those operating within residential societies of Noida and Greater Noida.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The samples are being sent for quality assessment to ensure that the food items meet the quality standards for consumer safety, officials informed, adding that the FDA also served notices to two establishments in Sector 18, Noida, and another in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2 were served.

The places where inspections were conducted involved parts of Noida such as Sector 45 Sadarpur, Sector 18 at DLF mall, Mother Dairy outlet and Shri Ram Enterprises in Jewar, and parts of Greater Noida West including Sector 4, Sector 62, Beta Plaza, Blue Sapphire, Galleria Gaur City among others, they added.

According to Archana Dheeran, assistant commissioner, food and drugs department (FDA), Gautam Budh Nagar, it is essential to check if the ice creams are suitable for consumption and being prepared as per required standards.

“To check the same, enforcement teams have been formed who are conducting inspections of ice cream traders in their jurisdictions…Samples from 16 establishments in Noida and Greater Noida have been collected and are being sent for quality assessment. The samples will be tested for adulteration and fat content to ensure the safety of consumers,” the official said, adding, “Action will be initiated based on the results of tests which are currently awaited.”

Meanwhile, based on the complaints received about unhygienic conditions at two cafes, notices have been served to the operators “as a warning to ensure upkeep of the places and to make sure the food is prepared with proper hygiene”, Dheeran said.

The inspections will continue in the twin cities in the coming days, officials said.

In May, the FDA, Gautam Budh Nagar acted against a Greater Noida’s Tech Zone 4 based food joint after it allegedly served “tainted” food item to residents from different high-rise societies in the area. Three people had fallen ill allegedly after consuming momos at the eatery, prompting the department to swing into action and ordering temporary closure of the eatery, HT had reported.