GB Nagar got six new police posts in 2023, but no new station

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate inaugurated six new police posts in 2023, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. However, no police stations came up in the district this year, even as a proposal for six police stations is stuck in red tape, according to officials. Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to Laxmi Singh, Noida police commissioner, two new police posts are focused on expressway patrolling, two on industrial areas in Greater Noida, one for the GIMS hospital, and one for the upcoming residential area in Greater Noida West.

“The Gaur Yamuna City police post was inaugurated in June under the Rabupura police station on the Yamuna Expressway. This police post will cater to the incoming population at the residential projects in Yamuna City as well as for patrolling on the expressway,” she said.

Another police post named NPX Mall was established on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in October. “There are six villages situated between Sector 153 and 165 under the Knowledge Park police station. New high rise residential projects have also come up here. The distance of the police station from this area is 10-15km. So, the police post was established,” she added.

Two watch towers were established on the Yamuna Expressway in September under the Dankaur police station jurisdiction.

“The two towers are respectively at 12 km and 16km from Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway. Adequate police force has been deployed at throughout the day,” said the police commissioner.

In November, three new police posts under the Kasna police station were established, with one each for industrial areas Site 5 and Sirsa and one other for the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

A police post for Greater Noida West’s Sector 3 was also established in November.

“The new police post, Aster Sector 3, covers residential neighbourhoods in Sectors 2 and 3, and high rise societies Eros Sampoornam, Nirala Aspire, Patwari village, and at least ten schools,” said Singh.

The Gautam Budh Nagar police had previously requested the state government to sanction two more police stations for Greater Noida West, and its response was awaited.