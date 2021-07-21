GB Nagar to form database of children eligible for scholarships

The Gautam Budh Nagar district social welfare department has been directed to create a database of students from the general as well as reserved categories, who are eligible for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships from the state government for the 2021-22 session.

Under the Saksham Scholarship Scheme, the state government will provide financial support to students belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) categories and general category studying in pre-matric (9th and 10th) and post-matric classes (11th, 12th, graduation, PhD and higher degrees or programmes).

“The scholarship is provided to students studying in government, government-aided and private educational institutions,” said Shailendra Bahadur Singh, district social welfare officer, GB Nagar.

Students can apply for the scholarships on the ‘Saksham’ portal online from July 20 to August 12, the officials said.

According to the directives of the directorate of social welfare, the district social welfare department has been tasked to verify the students’ details and issue a timetable for distribution of scholarships/fee reimbursements.

The annual income criteria for SC and ST categories is less than ₹2 lakh per annum, while for general category it is less than ₹2.5 lakh per annum, the officials said.

“Till 2019, the district used to get around 18,000 to 20,000 scholarship applications. However, last year only 13,000 applications were received due to Covid-19 pandemic. We are hoping this year more eligible students will apply for the same,” said Singh.

Last year, 59 students had failed to get the reimbursements, said Singh. “Since many banks merged and some students’ bank IFSC codes changed, their scholarship amount could not be credited. However, GB Nagar saw the lowest failed transactions across UP. This issue will be resolved this year,” he said.