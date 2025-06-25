Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
GDA frees up encroached residential land in Indirapuram Extension

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Jun 25, 2025 08:06 AM IST

The land is close to Hindon elevated road, from where GDA has recently planned to give commuters of Indirapuram and Vasundhara easy access to Delhi by way of developing two more ramps

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Tuesday freed about 10 hectares of prime land, demolishing illegal shanties and settlements in Kanawani area, part of the authority’s Indirapuram Extension.

The land freed up on Tuesday is a prime land that is very close to East Delhi and also has connectivity through the National Highway – 9. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The land freed up on Tuesday is a prime land that is very close to East Delhi and also has connectivity through the National Highway – 9. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The encroachment was removed with the help of the civil police and deployment of provincial armed constabulary personnel on Tuesday, said GDA officials.

“The land is about 10 hectares and has residential land use. It had been encroached upon for years now, and a number of shanties, permanent constructions, and other allied commercial activities were rampant. The entire land was freed up and will now be planned for the development of residential plots and group housing. It is estimated that the developed land here would generate a revenue of about 800 crore for the authority,” said GDA’s media coordinator Rudresh Shukla.

The land is close to the Hindon elevated road, from where the GDA has recently planned to give commuters of Indirapuram and Vasundhara easy access to Delhi by way of developing two more ramps. The cost of the project is estimated at about 200 crore and funds have been sought from the Centre’s Sixteenth Finance Commission, officials said.

“The land freed up on Tuesday is a prime land that is very close to East Delhi and also has connectivity through the National Highway – 9. The GDA will now fence the entire land to prevent any further encroachment. Proper planning will soon be taken up for developing the land as per residential usage,” Shukla added.

Follow Us On