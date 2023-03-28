GDA pushes for Indirapuram handover before Ghaziabad local body elections

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has written to the municipal corporation to expedite the takeover of Indirapuram locality and ensure that it takes place before the local body elections. The move has triggered a row as the corporation has demanded ₹288 crore from the authority on the grounds that certain facilities need to be upgraded before the handover process. GDA, which developed Indirapuram, has been trying to hand over the locality to the civic body since 2011-12. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The Indirapuram locality was developed by the authority about 30 years ago and it has been trying to hand over the locality to the civic body since 2011-12. In order to assess the required upgrade of facilities, officials of both the departments conducted a joint inspection in January 2022.

The latest communication was sent through the office of vice-chairperson of GDA on March 18 and the letter states that the handover needs to be expedited before the local body elections.

The elections are likely to happen soon as the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the state election commission to issue a notification in this regard in two days.

Civic body officials said there were gaps in certain civic infrastructure in Indirapuram related to roads, drains, footpaths and central verge, among others.

On May 21 last year, the municipal corporation board approved a partial takeover -- of Indirapuram’s three services of horticulture, streetlights and cleaning activities.

“Even these three services have not been taken over as yet and only the 56MLD (million litres daily) capacity sewerage treatment plant has been taken over by the corporation. The joint inspection highlighted certain gaps and we need funds of ₹288 crore from GDA if the handover is to take place. Otherwise, the authority should take up these works and update the civic infrastructure. We will meet and discuss the issue,” said Nitin Gaur, municipal commissioner.

GDA officials said ₹288 crore was not a correct estimate.

“The amount is less as per our estimates and we have communicated this to the corporation. Our officials will hold meetings to expedite the handover process,” said Rakesh Kumar Gupta, chief engineer, GDA.

Presently, the services in Indirapuram are maintained by GDA and they collect user charges from residents. The corporation charges property tax from households.

The five-year term of the corporation board ended at midnight of January 22 this year. The state government later issued directions for the formation of a committee (comprising the district magistrate and corporation officials) to oversee the day-to-day working of the corporation but has barred them from taking any policy decision until a new house is elected and convened.

“There is a lot of pressure on the corporation to take over Indirapuram which has incomplete infrastructure. It seems that the handover has been sought to gain mileage during the local body elections but residents would suffer in the long run due to pending works. If the corporation takes over incomplete civic infrastructure in Indirapuram, it would have to incur huge costs to upgrade the amenities and maintain them. In a way, the GDA is trying hard to pass on its liabilities to the corporation,” said Rajendra Tyagi, outgoing councillor from Raj Nagar.

He also threatened to move the court if the handover process is started with incomplete civic infrastructure.

“The joint inspection document was agreed upon by officials of both agencies and the authority should abide by it. Further, the handover process is a policy decision and it should wait till the new board is formed,” Tyagi said.