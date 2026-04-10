Noida, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said perceptions about "Gen Z" are often misplaced, asserting that the youth of today are self-driven, independent in decision-making and receptive to diversity. Gen Z self-driven, values diversity and innovation: Rajnath Singh

Addressing students at the convocation ceremony of Noida International University in Greater Noida, Singh said Gen Z is frequently labelled as "lazy" or "entitled", but the reality is quite the opposite.

"Perceptions about Gen Z are often wrong. They are called lazy or entitled, but I believe the reality is completely different. This generation is self-driven, takes its own decisions, believes in collaboration and accepts diversity. You have a practical approach to solving problems, flexibility, and a desire for autonomy," he said.

Highlighting India's demographic strength, Singh referred to French philosopher Auguste Comte and said, "Democracy is destiny."

He noted that nearly 60 per cent of India's population is under the age of 30, calling it not just a statistic but a formidable national strength.

"The generation I belong to emphasised discipline and patience, whereas your generation focuses on innovation and adaptability. When these two come together, the pace of progress will accelerate further," he added.

The Defence Minister also urged students to carve their own paths rather than merely drawing inspiration from others.

"While it is important to learn from the lives of great personalities, what matters most is that you write your own story. Your struggles and your successes define you," he said.

Congratulating the graduating students, Singh described the convocation as a significant milestone marking the transition from academic life to professional careers.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all students for this new journey. Never forget to express gratitude to your parents, teachers and family members," he added.

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