Ghaziabad: 21-year-old shot at for objecting to open drinking; five booked

Ghaziabad: A 21-year-old man was allegedly shot at when he objected to a group of men drinking near his house in DLF Dilshad Extension-2 in Sahibabad late Friday night, police said, adding that the suspects are currently absconding. Police said that the five suspects named in the FIR are local residents, and two teams have been formed to arrest them.

The injured was identified as 21-year-old Dayas Chaudhary, who sustained a gunshot to his hand. Dayas was taken to a Delhi hospital by his family.

An FIR was registered against five individuals — Chandu, Rehan, Sunny, Aamir and his unidentified brother, all in their early 20s — after Dayas’s father, Shailesh Chaudhary, 45, filed a complaint with the police.

Shailesh alleged in the FIR: “My son was returning from the gym late Friday night when he saw a group of men drinking alcohol near our house. When my son objected to it, they hurled abuses and attacked him. Later, Aamir, a local resident, brought a gun from his house and fired at me. Aamir missed the shot, and then fired again at my son, injuring his left hand. I rushed him to a hospital in Delhi.”

Atul Kumar Singh, ACP of Shalimar Garden Circle, said: “All the suspects are currently absconding, and our teams are trying to trace them at the earliest. The injured man is stable at present.”

The FIR was filed under BNS sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 191(2) (rioting), and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) at Shalimar Garden police station on Saturday.