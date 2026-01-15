Ghaziabad: 22-year-old hit by car after road rage

Ghaziabad: A 22-year-old man in Ghaziabad suffered injuries following a road rage incident at Kailashpuram locality near Kamla Nehru Nagar late Tuesday evening when a Honda City driver hit him while fleeing the spot, officials said on Wednesday, adding an FIR has been registered. Based on a complaint by Chauhan’s uncle Shailesh Chauhan, an FIR was registered at Kavi Nagar police station under BNS section for attempted murder against Teotia and two other unidentified men. (Representational image)

The incident took place around 7.30pm after their cars hit each other on the NDRF Road near Kailashpuram, they added.

Police identified the injured as Rishi Chauhan, a resident of Kailashpuram, who was in a Baleno, and the suspect Honda City driver as Ayush Teotia, a resident of nearby Sadarpur.

“After his car got hit, Chauhan got out and advanced towards the Honda City. Seeing him coming, the driver sped past the car and hit Chauhan who suffered injuries and was rushed to a hospital by police. He suffered fracture and is under treatment. Suspect driver fled the spot leaving his car behind,” Suryabali Maurya, ACP (Kavi Nagar circle) told HT.

“Footage from one of the CCTVs shows that Chauhan was hit by Honda City’s front portion… Suspect Teotia, aged about 26, was alone in the car, as locals told police and is absconding. We have learnt that the injured and the suspect also had altercations in the past. A probe is on,” the ACP added.