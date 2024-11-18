Ghaziabad: 24-year-old man flees after murdering sister-in-law, her infant daughter

A 24-year-old man fled allegedly after murdering his 36-year-old sister-in-law and her three-month old baby girl at their home at Bamheta village near National Highway-9 on Monday morning, police said, adding that the motive for the double murder is not yet clear. Police said the motive for the double murder is not clear as yet and they have formed teams to trace the suspect. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased woman as Shaheen Parveen and the suspect as Mohammad Zeeshan, 24, who was living with his brother and sister-in-law and their four children at their rented home in Bamheta village.

“The motive for the double murder is not clear as yet and we have formed teams to trace the suspect. Things will become clear once he is arrested. The incident happened on Monday morning and both mother and child were possibly strangulated. The autopsy reports will confirm the cause of death,” said Lipi Nagayach, assistant commissioner of police, Wave City.

Mohammad Burhaan, the husband of the deceased woman, said his brother arrived from their home town in Begusarai in Bihar on November 7 and he was temporarily residing with him and his family as he had to catch a flight to Dubai on November 9.

“He was to go to Dubai for a job, but the confirmation letters and documentation was getting delayed. So, he chose to stay at my house. On Monday morning, I left for my job and my wife, four-year-old daughter and my infant daughter were at home. It was my minor daughter who told neighbours about the murders. She was in the room with her mother and baby sister when my brother locked the room and went about killing the two of them,” said Burhaan.

Burhaan, who works as a book binder, said Zeeshan after the murders unlocked the room and fled and his four-year-old daughter came out crying and narrated the incident to neighbours. Burhaan’s two other children, aged five and six, were at school on Monday morning.

He said Zeeshan did not harm his minor daughter, who is now the only eyewitness to the double murder.

“He possibly hit my wife with some heavy object to neutralise her and later strangled her with a dupatta. My infant daughter was lying dead on the floor when I arrived after getting a call from the neighbours. I still don’t know why Zeeshan would murder them. Their relations were cordial; there was no instance of a fight or altercation,” Burhaan said.

Police said once they receive a complaint, a case of murder will be registered against Zeeshan.

