Ghaziabad: 3 UP cops among 6 held for conning brothers out of 12.5 lakh

Police on Friday arrested six people, including three UP Police head constables for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to usurp money, claiming that Indian rupees could be exchanged for twice its value in dirhams, the currency of the United Arab Emirates. The policemen were promised some money for their presence at the meeting so that it would look like that police had actually taken away the two suspects who had come to exchange money. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police arrested Mohtaram Arif, in his 30s, Mohammad Arif ,58, Nadeem Ahmad, 28, and their three police accomplices – Anil Kumar, Sachin Kumar and Sanjay Kumar – all in their 30s, and posted in Hapur, Agra and Ghaziabad, respectively.

The matter came to fore after Mohammad Shadab, an Indirapuram resident, filed a complaint Thursday (August 28) alleging that his brother-in-law Mohtaram told him about a person who could pay double the amount in dirhams for Indian rupees. Thus, Shadab, his brother Mehraj, and Mohtaram visited the National NH-9 area near IMS College, Dasna, where the purported money exchanger was set to meet them around 7.30pm on Thursday.

Mohtaram also contributed about ₹4 lakh and the two accompanying him contributed a total of ₹8.5 lakh to get it doubled in dirhams.

At the meeting point, two men arrived and took the bag containing the cash. Soon, a Fortuner SUV with no registration number arrived and they fled in it. The SUV had two policemen in uniforms sitting in it, the FIR stated.

Police registered an FIR at the Wave City police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust).

Police soon launched a probe and arrested six suspects.

“Initially the incident seemed suspicious as it was claimed that a robbery had happened. But during questioning, Mohtaram broke down and revealed that it was he who actually wanted to usurp money of his brother-in-law (Shadab) and Mehraj. He had planned it with his father Mohammad Arif, Nadeem Ahmad, Rashid and Ashu. The two latter suspects (Rashid and Ashu) are absconding,” said Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

Poonam Mishra, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Wave City, said that Mohtaram had told his friend, Nadeem, a man with a crime record in Meerut, about the plan.

Nadeem contacted two policemen -- Anil and Sachin – with whom he became friendly when the duo were posted at Dasna jail police post. The two policemen roped in head constable Sanjay Kumar. The policemen were promised some money for their presence at the meeting so that it would look like that police had actually taken away the two suspects who had come to exchange money,” the ACP said.

Ghaziabad police will soon write to the district police concerned where the suspect policemen were posted and departmental action will be initiated against them.

Officers said they confiscated ₹4.36 lakh cash that was taken away by the suspects. Further investigation is underway.