Ghaziabad: 42-year-old man booked for murder of wife, minor son

The Ghaziabad police has booked a 42-year-old man, who allegedly tried to injure himself, for the alleged murder of his wife and minor son, whose bodies were recovered from their house in Mahindra Enclave locality in Ghaziabad on Thursday afternoon. Police have registered a suo motu FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) against the man, who is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital for injuries. (Representative image)

The police said on Friday that they have registered a suo motu FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) against the man, who is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital for his allegedly self-inflicted wounds.

Police said the family resides in Mahindra Enclave and hailed from Una in Himachal Pradesh. The police said they recovered bodies of the 36-year-old woman and 10-year-old boy with their throats slashed, possibly with a sharp edged weapon. The man, also with slit injuries to his throat, was found in the house on Thursday afternoon, officers said.

“The families of both the husband and wife have arrived in Ghaziabad but they have not given any complaint so far. The police suo motu registered an FIR of murder against the man who is still in the ICU but stable. During his initial statements on Thursday, he admitted to killing his wife and son and had also written a note about it,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar.

He told police on Thursday that he was in a financial crisis and had loans that he was finding difficult to repay. He was trying to get another loan of ₹25 lakh to repay the first loan for which his house documents were pledged. He also had to shut his departmental store in Una because of the financial issues, police said.

Police said in his note, he wrote that he was “sorry” for the incident.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report of the two victims. According to our estimate, the incident possibly took place around 11am on Thursday. The autopsy will make it clear whether the victims were asleep during the time of death. The neighbours did not hear any noise from the house. We are also trying to ascertain whether the suspect gave any sedative to the two victims before allegedly slashing their throats,” the ACP said.