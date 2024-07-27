Ghaziabad: 50-year-old shot dead, son injured over rivalry

A 50-year-old man was shot dead and his 34-year-old son sustained two bullet injuries after a group of men fired at them indiscriminately due to personal enmity, near Sikri railway crossing in Modinagar on Thursday evening, police said. The incident happened when Saurabh Kumar and his father Ram Kumar were going home on a bike from their dairy farm at Krishna Nagar to Kalcheena around 7.30pm, and a group of people opened fire at them. (Representative image)

The incident happened when Saurabh Kumar and his father Ram Kumar were going home on a bike from their dairy farm at Krishna Nagar to Kalcheena around 7.30pm. An FIR has been registered, which has named six suspects — Bir Singh Gurjar, his four sons Rahul, Amit, Ankit and Ashu and one Rajendra Kumar.

“Ram Kumar sustained bullet injuries and succumbed. The suspects are absconding. The suspects also left the two bikes at the scene of crime which were seized by the police,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, DCP (rural zone).

On late Friday evening, the DCP said that three suspects, Amit, Rahul and Ashu (single names) , were arrested in connection with the murder.

The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(1) (rioting with deadly weapons), 191(2) (rioting), 190 (common intention, holding joint liability of members of unlawful assembly), 103(1) (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) and also under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.