Ghaziabad: About 350 school vehicles lack fitness certificates

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district has about 353 school-related buses/vehicles that are yet to renew their fitness certificates despite repeated reminders, the regional transport department officials have said, adding that efforts are on to ensure that the erring school buses get their fitness done by August 10. Members of the Ghaziabad parents’ association said that serving notices and issuing warnings have proved ineffective when it comes to compliance of norms. (HT Photo/Representative image)

Officials said that they have a list of the school buses lacking fitness-certificates. Of these, about 240, which are diesel fuel-based and over 10 years old, fall under the directions of the National Green Tribunal which has banned using diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“After the list was received from the headquarters, about 20 buses were seized by the enforcement teams and they took their fitness-certificates. Then about 40 more buses arrived seeking fitness-certificates,” said Rahul Srivastava, additional regional transport officer, Ghaziabad.

Of the 240-odd buses which are diesel-based and more than 10-year-old, almost all are expected to be stationed in schools and not ferrying children. So, effectively, we have about 50-60 buses which do not have fitness-certificates at present,” the official added.

A fitness certificate is issued to indicate that a vehicle is complying with different norms and procedures and is fit to be driven on the road. It is renewed after proper physical and technical inspection of the vehicle. It certifies that the transport vehicle complies with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and also certifies that the vehicle complies with the safety aspects.

There are additional safety aspects which need to be adhered to.

These safety pointers require that body of the bus should be fully yellow, name of the school should be visibly displayed; there should be provision of low foot ramp for students to alight easily; vehicles should be equipped with operational CCTV cameras; there should be place for keeping school bags; there should be provision of emergency alarm and an emergency gate, vertical rail or rod to hold for support near the bus doors, speed governors and seat belts, among others.

Transport department officials said that they are trying and making efforts to ensure that all the school buses fall in line by August 10.

“We also urge parents to ask the staff in the school vehicle to produce documents. If they fail to show valid documents, the parents should complain about this to schools and even abstain from sending their children through these vehicles. Otherwise, our enforcement teams are also carrying out drives to seize such vehicles and ensuring that they comply,” Srivastava added.

Members of the Ghaziabad parents’ association said that serving notices and issuing warnings have proved ineffective when it comes to compliance of norms.

“There have been instances of accidents in the past where children have suffered and vehicles were found lacking proper fitness-certificates. If the officials say that about 240 buses are stationed in schools, they should certify that these vehicles are not plying on the road. Who knows if such vehicles ferry children. The action against erring vehicles lacks sting and only reports are prepared and sent to officials in Lucknow,” said Vivek Tyagi, spokesperson of the association.