Ghaziabad admin demolishes vacant ‘illegal’ madrasa on govt land in Dasna

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Wednesday demolished an alleged illegal vacant madrasa constructed on government land in Kallugarhi near Dasna. The administration demolished the vacant madrasa in the afternoon using earth moving machines after about 1,000 policemen also reached Kallugarhi (Sakbi Ali/HT Photo)

The administration demolished the madrasa in the afternoon using earth moving machines after about 1,000 policemen also reached Kallugarhi. “There is about five hectares of government land, and the madrasa was constructed illegally over one hectare of the land. We also issued a recovery notice of about ₹1.23 crore in the case. The land is valued at around ₹25 crore,” district magistrate Ravinder Kumar Mandar told media at the site.

Sub divisional magistrate Arun Kumar Dixit did not take calls for a response.

“There was a deployment of about 1000 personnel, including those from the provincial armed constabulary, rapid response force, and the civil police. The demolition activity was taken up by the administration, and police ensured law and order. Based on a complaint by a lekhpal, we also registered an FIR,” DCP (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari told HT.

The FIR was registered against a Delhi resident under the BNS sections 223 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) and 329(3) (criminal trespass) and also under provisions of the Damage to Public Property Act at Masuri police station on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, officials had sealed two madrasas in Khoda, served them notices, and also filed FIRs against them, days after a 17-year-old boy in Khoda was murdered on Eid and the prime suspect was later killed in police encounter. The deceased belonged to different communities.