Ghaziabad administration proposes circle rate, invite public objection

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Tuesday proposed an average hike of 15-20% in the rates of residential properties and about 20% hike in the rates of commercial properties for 2025-26, officials said, adding that the hike is proposed to bring the circle rates near to the market rates. The objections, officials said, can be filed at the respective offices of the sub-registrars or the registration department at the district collectorate.

An average of a 15% hike was also proposed for properties in industrial sites, and another 5-15% hike was proposed for agricultural land, they added.

The proposed hike in different areas was proposed based on a survey report submitted by eight sub-registrars, said stamps and registration department officials.

“As per the exercise that followed the survey reports, we have proposed a hike in rates of properties in residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial areas… This will also help us get better revenues by curbing illegal activities related to property transactions. For now, the proposed rates will be subject to objections by the public before they get finalised,” said assistant inspector general (AIG - stamps) Pushpendra Kumar.

The objections, officials said, can be filed at the respective offices of the sub-registrars or the registration department at the district collectorate.

Last year, the administration had proposed an average hike of 10-20% in residential property, 15-20% in commercial property rates, and a 5-10% rise in agricultural land.

The current average land rates (for plots) in Indirapuram are about ₹85,000 per square metres (sqm) and the proposed rates have been hiked to about ₹98,000 per sqm. Likewise, the rates in Vasundhara have been proposed at ₹83,000 from current ₹72,000 per sqm, said officials.

The rates in Vaishali, Ramprastha, Surya Nagar, and Chandra Nagar were prevailing at an average of about ₹87,000 per sqm and are now proposed to be hiked to ₹100,000 per sqm, they added.

“At places like Wave City and high-rises near National Highway - 9, the hike in land rates has been proposed at 35-40%. In multi-storeyed residential buildings, the average hike is about 20%. For multi-storeyed residential buildings located alongside major roads, a hike of 15% has been proposed. Likewise, the rates of shops and shops in malls have been proposed for a 15% hike,” the AIG said.

The rates of flats in Indirapuram have been proposed for an average hike from the existing ₹66,000 per sqm to ₹80,000 per sqm. In Vaishali, the rates of flats have been proposed to increase from ₹66,000 per sqm to ₹80,000 per sqm while in Vasundhara, the hike is proposed from ₹60,000 per sqm to ₹73,000 per sqm, the officials added.

According to officials, the first sales to allottees of properties are generally taken up by the development authorities, and these are governed by the sector rates. The subsequent sale/purchase is taken up based on circle rates defined by the district magistrate each year.