Ghaziabad: All schools ordered to shut due to heat

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Sunday directed closure of all schools, conducting classes from pre-nursery to eighth grade from May 20 to May 25 in the wake of prevailing high temperature. A written order about closure of schools has been also issued to this effect on Sunday and circulated to different departments and schools as well. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials of the basic education department said that the order applies to all schools.

“The government schools have already been shut for summer holidays from May 18. There are private schools which are open. So, as directed, all schools conducting classes from pre-primary up to class 8 will shut classes till May 25. This is done in wake of intense rise in temperature. A further decision will be taken up after reviewing the temperature and summer condition,” said basic education officer OP Yadav.

Officials said that the department has also issued a written order to this effect on Sunday and it has been circulated to different departments and schools as well.