Commercial vehicles barred from entering Delhi during G20 Summit from Noida, Gzb

The Ghaziabad and Noida Traffic Police have announced major diversions for all categories of commercial vehicles in view of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 8 to 10. The diversions will be in effect in Noida from 5pm on September 7 to 11.59 pm on September 10, and in Ghaziabad from 7pm on September 7 till the end of programme on September 10. A traffic jam on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 15A on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The 18th G20 Summit is scheduled to take place at Pragati Maidan’s state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre on September 9 and 10. The event will see the participation of numerous world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. This is India’s first presidency of the G20.

“Heavy, medium and light commercial vehicles will instead use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) to travel to their destinations and will not be allowed to enter Delhi during the diversion period. Such vehicles coming from Bulandshahr, etc, on National Highway-91 will used National Highway-9 from Lal Kuan and proceed towards the EPE. Such vehicles coming from Hapur will use the EPE from the Dasna interchange. Such vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Delhi,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

The officials said similarly, such vehicles coming from Meerut on Delhi-Meerut Road will also be required to use the Duhai interchange and move towards EPE.

“The same restrictions will also apply for vehicles from Loni/Baghpat. However, the vehicles carrying essential items such as milk, vegetables, medicines etc, will be allowed to proceed to Delhi. The entry of commercial vehicles will be banned towards Delhi at all five Ghaziabad border points with Delhi,” the ADCP said.

These five points are the UP-Maharajpur border, Seemapuri border, Tulsi Niketan border, Loni border and Khajuri Pushta roads.

Meanwhile, the civil police have also made arrangements to regulate traffic on 16.5km of Delhi-Wazirabad and the Hindon elevated roads which connect to Delhi. It is expected that the dignitaries of G20 may land at the civil airport at Hindon in Sahibabad and proceed to Delhi via these routes.

“We have procured barriers which will be erected to make diversions and also plug about 150 different traffic exits/intersections. The local traffic in Sahibabad will be restricted only during the period when dignitaries travel towards Delhi. There will be heavy deployment of police and security on the route and also on high-rise buildings,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).

In view for the G20 Summit and other upcoming festivals, the Ghaziabad police has already announced prohibitory orders in the district, effective from September 1 to October 15.

In Noida, all goods vehicles transporting essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies will be permitted to move under the Delhi Police’s no-entry permission, officers added.

“The traffic police will be stationed at various locations to assist drivers. Goods vehicles at the Chilla border, Kalindi Kunj, and DND Flyway will be directed to make a U-turn and travel to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, from where they will take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” said deputy commissioner of police Anil Kumar Yadav.

Traffic will also be diverted at the New Ashok Nagar and Jhundpura border. These vehicles will be directed to take the DSC road, then go to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and then the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Except for essential services, the entry of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles travelling to Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be restricted.

“People are advised to use the Metro and avoid using private vehicles for any inconvenience. Aside from the traffic police, an additional force of the city police will be deployed to deal with traffic issues,” said DCP Yadav

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic helpline number is 9971009001, and the Delhi traffic police helpline numbers are 1095/011-25844444 and 8750871493.

Diversion for those travelling to another state or district

People travelling from Meerut, Hapur, and Ghaziabad to Agra, Mathura, and Lucknow will use NH-91, and heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles travelling to Delhi via the Eastern Peripheral via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be restricted near Sirsa Loop, except for goods vehicles entering Gautam Budh Nagar under no-entry provisions.