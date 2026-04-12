Ghaziabad: Boy rescued after his neck gets stuck during theft bid

Ghaziabad: A 16-year-old boy trespassing in a doctor’s clinic in Indirapuram was rescued by fire officials and the police after his neck got stuck between the shutter gate and the false ceiling, officials said. According to police, the boy had sneaked into the clinic intending to commit theft (HT)

According to police, the boy had sneaked into the clinic intending to commit theft. He got stuck while trying to enter the clinic through a narrow gap between the shutter and the false ceiling.

Chief fire officer (CFO) Rahul Pal told HT: “He managed to get his body through the narrow opening, but his neck got stuck. He tried to escape for several hours but couldn’t. He shouted for help when the pain became unbearable, and locals in the market informed the fire department and the police. We rushed to the spot after the call around 1.15pm and got the clinic opened. The boy was rescued after our personnel cut off a portion of the false ceiling.”

The CFO said the boy’s neck and head had swelled from the incident.

“He was finally rescued and handed over to the police,” the CFO added.

Ravendra Gautam, the SHO of Indirapuram police station, told HT: “He came with the intent of theft but got stuck in the process. We will register a case if there is a complaint against him.”